Gus Poyet has given his verdict on Sunderland’s search for a new head coach.

The Uruguayan managed the Wearside outfit from 2013 to 2015, overseeing 75 games at the helm.

He kept the team in the Premier League before being replaced by Dick Advocaat, and is currently out of work after a stint in charge at Greece.

Sunderland are themselves looking to appoint a new head coach this summer, with Mike Dodds in charge until the end of the campaign on an interim basis.

Michael Beale was appointed last December, but he lasted just 63 days in charge before being dismissed for winning just four of his 12 games.

Poyet pinpoints what Sunderland need from new head coach

Poyet has claimed that the Black Cats over-performed expectations last year under Tony Mowbray, which has contributed to their disappointing second season in the Championship.

He believes the club now needs stability from their next appointment, praising the young squad they’ve assembled at the Stadium of Light.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via 1337.games, Poyet said: “Sunderland are a good club with a big fan base.

“Last season they overperformed by reaching the play-offs.

Related "Might put him off" - Pundit warns Sunderland star over Arsenal transfer The young shot-stopper has caught the eye of some of the top teams in the country

“Expectation became bigger as they came into this season and with a young squad they need time.

“Michael Beale came in and went and Michael Dodds’ second spell has been difficult.

“With all the changes, it’s tough to progress as team needs stability now.

“This season’s finishing position is maybe where Sunderland were expected to finish last year, then this year to progress up the table.

“But now is a time for calm at Sunderland.

“They must have a vision for where they want to go and follow that path.

“The excellent young players need a head coach to guide them and they can push on next season.”

Pressed on whether he was interested in the job, he said: “I am in touch with the Sunderland owners as I know them well.

“It’s a good club with lots of potential.”

The likes of Paul Heckingbottom, Danny Rohl and Will Still have all been mentioned as potential candidates to take over at Sunderland next season, but no official appointment has yet been made.

Sunderland league position

Championship Table (As it stands April 15th) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 43 5 63 10 Preston North End 42 -1 63 11 Cardiff City 43 -12 59 12 Bristol City 43 4 58 13 Sunderland 43 2 56 14 Swansea City 43 -9 53 15 Watford 43 1 52 16 Millwall 43 -13 50

Sunderland’s 1-0 win over West Brom last weekend was only their second in their last 12 games in the league.

It has been a massively disappointing second half of the season, with the team failing to keep pace in the battle for a top six spot.

The Black Cats currently sit 13th in the Championship table, two points away from the top half of the standings.

Their final three games of the season will come against Millwall, Watford and Sheffield Wednesday.

Next head coach appointment is key for Sunderland

Sunderland cannot afford to get their next head coach appointment wrong, as another short-term arrival would be a disaster.

This is going to be a huge summer for the club as a number of their star players will also be subject to potential transfer speculation.

The new head coach will have a lot of work on their hands to prepare the team for the next campaign, especially if Sunderland’s aim is to fight for a top six finish.

Keeping hold of their top talent will be key to sustaining a promotion challenge next season, as the right coach get this squad competing among the play-off positions