Leeds United and Sunderland are among the frontrunners for promotion in the Championship this season, which will make happy viewing for Gus Poyet.

The Uruguayan is fondly remembered for his coaching spells at both clubs and has kept a close eye on how the pair have fared since his respective departures.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Poyet has weighed in on a number of the key talking points at Elland Road and the Stadium of Light during the international break.

Leeds United should replace missing midfielders

Leeds have been unfortunate with injuries this term - losing midfield duo Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev in quick succession.

With the transfer window closed until January, Daniel Farke will need to turn to the free agent market should he want to sign a replacement for the pair.

Poyet feels it's important for the Whites to ensure they have replacements for their missing men.

He said: "With the Championship having so many matches, you need a big squad to be competitive and with Leeds United aiming for automatic promotion, it’s especially key for them to ensure these injured players are replaced as they are top quality."

Summer Leeds United target Gus Hamer is a top player

Sheffield United star Gus Hamer was a midfielder that was on Leeds' radar over the summer.

The Elland Road outfit made an unsuccessful play to sign the 27-year-old from their Yorkshire and Championship rivals.

Whether they have the means to reprise that interest in January remains to be seen but Poyet is clear he would be an excellent addition.

He said: "Gus Hamer is a top player and the more top players Leeds United can have in their squad, the better.

"The Championship is so competitive, Leeds United are pushing for promotion and with injuries in midfield, it’s important to have players in the first XI who are of the calibre of those injured to ensure Leeds United can maintain a promotion challenge."

Leeds United should add striker, midfield reinforcements in January

Farke's side have not made the start they would have been hoping for but are in the promotion mix - sitting five points back from the top of the Championship in fifth.

The race at the top of the second tier looks more open this term than it has been in previous years and that could make January a vital month.

Poyet believes that midfield and striking reinforcements could make all the difference for the Whites.

He said: "I would look at midfield and striker area as with so many games, it’s important to get goals.

"Defensively, Leeds have been good, so with small margins now between the top sides challenging for promotion, goals win games and to have goals in the side and off the bench are important."

Sunderland must avoid Chris Rigg, Jobe Bellingham sales in January

As for Sunderland, the key to the winter window could be the deals that don't get done.

Rising stars Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham continue to turn heads in the Premier League, which may make January a nervy month for the Black Cats.

Poyet believes the Wearsiders should take a firm 'hands-off' approach where Bellingham, Rigg and others are concerned.

He said: "You want to keep all the young talent you have as Sunderland have started the season so well.

"You can see the coach is doing a great job by the freedom in which the players are playing and the goals and creative football Sunderland are playing.

"With the current League table, Sunderland need to keep hold of their players as they can keep in the promotion hunt as it seems there isn’t a team who will run away with the title this season.

"January is always a tricky transfer window, but the main thing for a team like Sunderland is to ensure all players are kept because this season has started so well and they can maintain a promotion push in the second half of the season and don’t want to lose any players who have helped them get into the position they are in now."