With Mick Beale sacked by Sunderland in February, the club were once again on the lookout for a permanent manager.

Instead of hiring one instantly, however, they decided to take their time with the appointment, instead placing Mike Dodds in charge on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Unfortunately, under Dodds, the Black Cats' fortunes have not changed dramatically, with the caretaker boss boasting a record of three wins, three draws and six defeats from his 12 league matches in charge.

That run of form leaves Sunderland sitting mid-table in the Championship, threatening neither the relegation zone or the play-off picture.

Championship Table (As it stands April 15th) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 43 5 63 10 Preston North End 42 -1 63 11 Cardiff City 43 -12 59 12 Bristol City 43 4 58 13 Sunderland 43 2 56 14 Swansea City 43 -9 53 15 Watford 43 1 52 16 Millwall 43 -13 50

During Dodds' tenure, a number of names have been linked with the vacancy at the Stadium of Light.

One man said to be wanted by Sunderland is former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom.

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Heckingbottom is actually top of Sunderland's list to be their next boss, with the 46-year-old said to tick all of the boxes providing he is willing to work within the club's current regime and their way of doing things.

Nixon outlines that likely means continuing to promote young players within a budget, and the club keeping existing staff in place under Heckingbottom should he take over.

Heckingbottom is not the only name to be linked with the vacancy, however, with Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl also said to be admired by the decision makers at the Stadium of Light.

This was also revealed by Alan Nixon by Patreon, with the report outlining that the club would have to pay a big compensation fee to the Owls given that Rohl would still be under contract at Hillsborough come the summer.

Gus Poyet discusses Heckingbottom and Rohl

One man who knows what it takes to be Sunderland boss is former Black Cats manager Gus Poyet, who was in charge at the Stadium of Light between 2013 and 2015.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via 1337.games, Poyet has offered his thoughts on two of the names linked to the club so far.

In assessing both candidates, Poyet suggests the club must ensure the coach fits within the club's philosophy.

On Heckingbottom, Poyet told Football League World, via 1337.games: "There is a great crop of young talent [at Sunderland], so it’s important to know what you’re looking for and secure a coach who matches that philosophy."

“An experienced coach can work to guide the youngsters forward and it can work to get a coach who has secured promotion as they know how to get the job done.”

Poyet also believes Rohl could be a good fit, too, telling FLW via 1337.games: "The club must look at what vision they want and then progress down that route.

"If Danny [Rohl] matches that philosophy then, he can work to take them forward.

“He is a good coach and has a battle on his hands to keep Sheffield Wednesday in the league.”

With just three matches remaining in the Championship season, it will certainly be interesting to see how soon it is before Sunderland make their next appointment, and, indeed, who they decide to make Mick Beale's long-term successor at the Stadium of Light.