Heading into the summer, the goalkeeping situation at Leeds United was certainly a live one.

Following the club's relegation from the Premier League, naturally, rumours began to surface about a number of players potentially leaving the club, one of which was goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Indeed, the Frenchman was being linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea back in May, and in an interview in June, even admitted it would be hard to turn down a move to the latter if he was guaranteed a starting spot.

Meslier was quoted in the Daily Mail as saying: "If it is to go and be on the bench, I'm not interested in that,"

"If it's to be the number one, of course, you can't say 'I'm not interested in Chelsea'.

"I'd prefer to go to a less reputable club where I'll have more game time than a top European club where I'd sit on the bench."

As the summer went on, further speculation arose, with it looking likely Meslier would depart when Karl Darlow arrived from Newcastle United.

This was not the case, though, and Meslier has so far been Farke's first choice this season.

What is the latest news on Illan Meslier's Leeds United future?

Despite that, though, rumours over Meslier's future have persisted, with reports last week offering the latest on the situation.

Indeed, according to Football Insider, Leeds remain ready to consider offers for the French goalkeeper when the January transfer window arrives.

The report claims that Leeds were looking to offload Meslier during the summer, but that no serious interest materialised, hence he stayed at Elland Road.

The club are reported to feel as though they have adequate cover in the goalkeeping position should Meslier be sold.

Gus Poyet delivers verdict on Illan Meslier's Leeds United future

With the above in mind, we've been speaking to Uruguayan football manager Gus Poyet, who was, of course, formerly an assistant manager at Leeds United between 2006 and 2007.

With the news breaking recently that Meslier could be moved on in January, we asked Poyet if he felt that was the right thing to do on Leeds' part, or, whether he thought the club should keep the Frenchman around.

Interestingly, Poyet believes the player's future should be decided by himself and ultimately believes Meslier will remain at Elland Road.

"I think that Leeds made a very strong decision in giving Illan Meslier the opportunity to be the number one at Leeds and it is always difficult for goalkeepers to move," Poyet explained to Football League World.

"I would like the decision on his future to be made by himself because sometimes you get caught in the middle of a financial situation but the goalkeeper is a unique position.

"You see many goalkeepers that are good enough to play but don’t get the opportunity because they are number two and sometimes you move thinking you are going to be the number one then things don’t work out.

"I can’t see him moving, I think he will stay at Leeds."

Meslier remains contracted at Elland Road until 2026.

Should Leeds United look to sell Illan Meslier?

Leeds United's stance on Meslier, if circumstances were different currently, would be understandable.

For example, if Karl Darlow was the club's current number one and playing in the Championship, it would make complete sense to move Meslier on.

However, I do think it is slightly unusual for Farke to continue to select Meslier if indeed the club do plan on selling him in a few months time.

Surely, if that was the case, Farke and the club would want Darlow to bed in and get as much experience as possible in a Leeds shirt.

Say Leeds are in the top two come January, and then suddenly they are forced to change goalkeeper due to selling Meslier, that, in my opinion, is taking an unnecessary risk in terms of changing a very key position in the side at an important stage of the season.

For me, Leeds should either keep Meslier in place until next summer, or if they do want to move him on in January, get Karl Darlow inbetween the sticks as soon as possible.