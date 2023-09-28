After a busy summer, it has been a good start to the campaign for Leeds United under new boss Daniel Farke.

Given that Farke was not hired until July, and that there was ongoing speculation over a number of Leeds' players right up until the transfer deadline, it would have been completely understandable had the club got off to a slow start this season.

However, although they have not started as well as the likes of Leicester or Ipswich, for example, in the grand scheme of things, that has not proven to be the case.

Indeed, although there have been some frustrating results here or there already this season, on the whole, it has been a positive start.

Indeed, from their opening eight matches, Leeds have won three, drawn four times and lost just once.

Although Farke and his players will be keen to turn some of those draws into victories, after Saturday's emphatic win over Watford, which saw Farke pick up his first league win at Elland Road, the club are sixth in the table and on 13 points - a relatively healthy position to be in.

Gus Poyet delivers Daniel Farke promotion claim

With Farke's start in mind, we recently spoke to Uruguayan football manager Gus Poyet, who, of course, spent a year as assistant manager at Elland Road from 2006 to 2007.

We asked Poyet if he thought that Farke could deliver promotion for Leeds United this season.

Pointing to Farke's previous promotion winning pedigree, Poyet believes the club have every chance of going up this campaign.

"I think the decision by Leeds to bring in Daniel Farke was common sense," Poyet explained, speaking to Football League World.

"I always like to look at the reason behind new managerial appointments and when you look at Farke you see that he has won the Championship twice, so he is perfect.

"It has taken a bit of time for him to change the mentality of the players but slowly I am beginning to see a Leeds side that will definitely challenge for automatic promotion.

"The Championship is very difficult but I think they have every chance.

"The manager has proven himself in the division and the players are good enough."

Will Leeds United win promotion under Daniel Farke this season?

Although Leeds United have not started as quickly as some other sides in the division this season, generally, I do not think it has been a bad start for them at all.

Considering that we are already seeing the players and the team improve the longer they work under Daniel Farke, there is definitely a good chance that the Whites could be competing for the top two come the end of the season.

The club have the perfect recipe for promotion, in fact.

Having just been relegated, their playing squad still consists of players from their Premier League side and, therefore, they have a very strong team.

Added to that, in Daniel Farke, they have an experienced manager when it comes to winning promotion from the division.

It would be a big surprise if Leeds United were not in the automatic promotion mix come May 2024.