Former Leeds United assistant boss Gus Poyet has compared Archie Gray's situation at the club to that of Danny Rose and Fabian Delph when he was at the club.

The Uruguayan was Dennis Wise's assistant at Elland Road between October 2006 and October 2007, where the club were sadly relegated to League One after finishing bottom of the Championship due to being deducted ten points for entering administration.

Championship table 2006/07 Club P GD Pts 19. Leicester City 46 -15 53 20. Barnsley 46 -32 50 21. Hull City 46 -16 49 22. Southend United 46 -33 42 23. Luton Town 46 -28 40 24. Leeds United 46 -26 36

Whilst at the club, Poyet saw the likes of Rose and Delph coming through the ranks, with the former leaving in the summer of 2007 for Tottenham, with Leeds in a perilous financial situation, entering administration and needing to offload the youngster for some much-needed cash.

Delph left later, in the summer of 2009, with Leeds then a League One club. These days, the Whites find themselves in a far healthier financial position and are battling for a Premier League place, meaning they don't necessarily have to sell their best talent.

Gus Poyet on Archie Gray's situation at Leeds

In an exclusive interview with Football League World, Gus Poyet revealed he hopes that Archie Gray will become a Leeds United legend and points to the club's finances being the reason why the likes of Danny Rose and Fabian Delph had to leave the club.

He said,“I mean, it doesn't happen very often because it's difficult, but that feeling that those players create.

“I remember when we were at Leeds it was Danny Rose and Fabian Delph coming up. They had that same feeling of wanting to stay. The problem was that the club was in a bad shape, so sooner or later they had to sell them.

“I think it could be a different situation. Also, the possibility of being part of the team that goes up can give something extra to those players that come from a Leeds family.

“But it's a matter of time as well. Depending on how the team does, if you go up or not. How long that goes on because then it’s becoming a professional decision.

“Let's hope that Leeds can get to the Premier League, so he can stay up and become a legend of the club.”

Archie Gray's 2023/24 season at Leeds United and transfer interest

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Leeds this season and has proven himself as a quality player at this level, despite his age.

Gray hadn't played a senior game of football before the opening weekend of the Championship season, but he's already cemented himself as a mainstay in the Leeds starting XI.

Even more impressive is that, despite being a central midfielder by trade, Gray has been utilised as a right-back for the majority of games this season thanks to injuries to Djed Spence and Luke Ayling falling out of favour at the club, with the aforementioned pair leaving at the beginning of this month.

Due to his age, versatility, and obvious talent, it's no surprise that Gray has attracted the interest of clubs, with European giants such as Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund interested in him in November, according to Teamtalk.

Premier League clubs, such as Liverpool, have also been linked but Gray allayed fears amongst Leeds supporters about any potential departure as he put pen to paper on a new long-term contract, keeping him at the club until 2028.

This is great news for the club and will give everyone involved at the club a boost as they look to make an immediate return to the Premier League.