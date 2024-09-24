Gus Poyet has backed Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph to have a big impact this season after the Whites opted against signing a new centre-forward in the market.

In the early months of the 2024/25 season, all eyes have been on the young Leeds striker. The promising 20-year-old showed glimpses of his potential in the latter half of 2023/24 and in pre-season, with many expecting big things from him this term.

He showcased his quality as an all-round striker in flashes, with impressive movement off the shoulder and the ability to pin the opposition with his physical presence and intensity out of possession. Now, it appears as though he is Daniel Farke's starting number nine this term.

Many fans have been excited by him following his performances during recent years in Leeds' U-21 side, and they had hoped he could spearhead Leeds' attack if no striker was found in the transfer window. That has since come to fruition as he has started every one of Leeds' opening fixtures.

Despite failing to add a natural playmaker, the Whites have one of the strongest attacks in the league yet again. There are decisions to be made within the line of three behind the lone striker, but it appears as though Farke has settled on Joseph as his starting centre-forward.

That's despite the presence of the long-serving Patrick Bamford, who came off the bench during the first two games of the season and played a full 90 minutes up front against Middlesbrough in the 3-0 EFL Cup defeat. Joseph has been able to make the position his own and has contributed to four goals in the six league games so far (three assists, one goal).

Mateo Joseph's stats per season - as per Transfermarkt (23/09/24) Season Appearances Starts Minutes Goals Assists 2022/23 6 1 130 0 0 2023/24 26 2 595 3 0 2024/25 6 6 508 1 3

Gus Poyet's vote of confidence for Mateo Joseph

Largie Ramazani’s composed finish from Mateo Joseph's intelligent flick was just one example of his ability to play with his back to goal and to create a platform from which the entire Leeds team can build. Ramazani's display suggests Leeds have plenty of strong options in attack now, but the win over Cardiff City also highlighted that Joseph is rightfully and quickly becoming their nailed-on starter as the centre-forward.

It's the first time they have had a player with the profile needed to pin the opposition and also score the goals to fire them up since Bamford in 2019/20. Leeds have often been criticised for not purchasing a striker like Bamford, but Joseph is the closest thing they could have got, and they seem to have landed on their feet somewhat with him.

I will take something drastic to take him out of the team and Poyet has backed the young striker to continue for Farke. Speaking to Football League World via William Hill, Poyet said: “It’s a tough task for Leeds.

“But they still have a good squad, they still have a good manager, and Mateo Joseph can be the guy if Leeds continue to play positive football and create chances.

“It’s always good to have plenty of strikers, but top ones do come at a cost.”

Mateo Joseph is Leeds' starting striker under Daniel Farke

The goals will flow eventually, which is the only slight criticism of Joseph right now; he has often snatched at chances so far, as opposed to showing the composure in front of goal which had so many excited for his pre-season exploits.

His box movement is the best of any striker at the club, as he will run on the blindside of defenders unnoticed, or in behind or laterally, in order to drag the opposition around and make himself a nuisance and a player they must constantly track.

He won't kick on further in his development without senior minutes consistently, and he has already contributed to four goals this season. His ability to work the channels and play off the shoulder will see him get chances, especially on the break.

Joel Piroe lacks the athleticism and intensity, and Bamford the ruthless finishing and availability. Joseph combines plenty of the best attributes of both and his maturity for a striker and supreme confidence only helps add fuel to the idea that he is Farke's man this year.

Joseph is a well-rounded forward already, and he has all the attributes of a modern day number-nine to succeed with Leeds. The self-belief he has means that the poor finish against Burnley is unlikely to affect him like it would other young strikers.