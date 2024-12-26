Gustavo Hamer has been excellent since joining Sheffield United from Coventry City in the summer of 2023, and he looks set to help his side back to the Premier League following relegation last season.

The 27-year-old joined the Blades for a reported £15m, and he was arguably their best player as they finished bottom of the league, accruing just 16 points while also conceding 104 goals - a record.

Nevertheless, this campaign has been one of renaissance, and the former Netherlands U20 international has been at the core of that, scoring important goals and being a constant threat in midfield and off the left.

Using Capology's estimation tool, Football League World has taken a look at how Hamer's wage at Sheffield United compares to that of Coventry's top earners.

Gus Hamer exceeds the majority of Coventry City's stars in terms of wages

Since leaving for Bramall Lane, the midfielder has come on leaps and bounds, and it is clear that he is a player who is more than capable of plying his trade in the Premier League.

For his former side, however, life has been difficult without him, and after finishing outside the play-offs last season, they have found it tough in the Championship so far.

They sacked Mark Robins in November, and now have Frank Lampard at the helm. But, it must be said that Coventry have a squad that is underachieving currently, and the only way is up for the Sky Blues.

This is reflected in the wages that some of their players are estimated to be earning by Capology, with the website listing Luis Binks as the club's current top earner. He is calculated to be earning £30,000-per-week, the same as Hamer is estimated to be earning at Sheffield United.

Coventry City's Top Five Permanent Earners (Capology's Estimates) Player Wage Luis Binks £30,000 Haji Wright £25,000 Ellis Simms £25,000 Brandon Thomas-Asante £15,000 Jack Rudoni £12,500

Haji Wright is next up on the list for the Sky Blues at £25,000-per-week, the same as his striking partner Ellis Simms, while Brandon Thomas-Asante earns a weekly wage of £15,000, according to Capology's estimations.

Gus Hamer has been more than worth the money for Sheffield United

If these figures are believed to be correct, then it is clear that Coventry have made the most of the money they brought in from selling Hamer.

But, for Sheffield United, they will be more than happy with the deal they arranged with their fellow Championship side, as he has already proven himself as one of the Championship's best players, and has become a key cog in Chris Wilder's team.

Leeds United targeted the 27-year-old in the summer transfer window, however, the Blades stood strong and made sure that their Yorkshire rivals did not take one of their stars.

It was a decision that has already proven to be vital, with it looking more and more likely that Daniel Farke and Chris Wilder will be battling it out for the league title.

Hamer will be hoping that he can secure his first promotion to the Premier League come May, as playing in the Championship for another year would be a huge hindrance to his career, as he has proven already that he is perhaps a step ahead of this level.