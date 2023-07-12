Having managed to keep hold of their star trio last summer, Coventry City went on to have an incredibly successful 2022/23 campaign.

Although Callum O'Hare's involvement was limited through injury, Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres continued to shine, both playing a huge role as the Sky Blues came within a penalty shootout of the Premier League.

Naturally, though, and unfortunately for Coventry City, playing as well as that duo did has only attracted further transfer interest.

Gyokeres is on the verge of a move to Sporting CP, and there is plenty of transfer interest continuing to emerge surrounding Gus Hamer.

Like Gyokeres, Hamer has just one-year left on his current deal and that has plenty of clubs circling for his signature.

That, and his ability, of course, with the Sky Blues' star midfielder scoring 11 goals and registering 10 assists in all competitions in 2022/23.

That included two goals in the Championship play-offs. The first of which sent Coventry City to the final, and the second of which levelled the score in the final and sent the match to penalties.

Below, we've rounded up all of the latest transfer news surrounding the Sky Blues' star.

Burnley join the race for Gustavo Hamer

In very recent news surrounding Gustavo Hamer, Premier League outfit Burnley are said to be the latest club to join the race for his signature.

That is according to The Telegraph, who report that the Clarets have made the Dutchman their next target this summer.

Vincent Kompany is reportedly looking to sure up his midfield ahead of embarking on their Premier League return and sees Hamer as somebody that can come in and do that.

The 26-year-old is said to have impressed for the Sky Blues when playing against Burnley last season.

Fulham also keen on Gustavo Hamer

Unfortunately for Coventry City, Burnley and Vincent Kompany are not the only side interested in signing Gustavo Hamer this summer.

Indeed, reports from the Daily Mail in recent days another Premier League side in Fulham have also been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old.

Fulham, after an impressive first season back in the top-flight, are yet to make a signing this summer, and Hamer could potentially be their first, if not one of.

Fulham finished last season 10th in the Premier League and could be a tough proposition for Hamer to turn down if bids arrive.

Last but certainly not least, ahead of 2023/24, Leeds United have also been credited with an interest in the club's star ahead of the new season.

In fact, transfer journalist Dean Jones, on the Fulhamish Podcast, via The Boot Rroom, recently revealed that Leeds were actively looking at Hamer: "I think it’s Leeds who are actively looking at him right now, and we would have the jump on them."

"I was told by someone at Leeds that that was genuine interest from them and they have been pursuing it, if that’s your main competition for someone like Hamer then there is a lot of sense in seeing if you can get something done."

Whilst Leeds' interest may be very genuine, it must be said that this does not mean they are necessarily going to be the ones that end up signing Gyokeres.

Be sure to keen an eye on FLW for the latest developments regarding the Sky Blues' star's future.