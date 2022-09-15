Gus Hamer reveals what was said to him by Coventry City staff member before wonder goal v Luton Town

Coventry City haven’t got off to the best start this season with four losses out of six games so far and no wins under their belt yet.

They also haven’t been helped by problems with their pitch which caused games to be postponed, putting them behind the schedule already.

However, last night may have been a sign of encouragement for the Sky Blues who came away from Luton Town with a point after a 2-2 drawn.

Coventry came back from behind twice to take a point from the game and both Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer showed some of the quality they proved to have last season.

Hamer had a brilliant season last year contributing plenty to his side and having got his first goal of the campaign, he will be hoping to have a similar impact this year.

Speaking to the club’s Official Media after the game, Hamer revealed what was said to him before the game which helped him: “Yeah, we’ve practicing a lot, especially me before the game.

“The goalkeeper coach, we were doing some finishing before the game, and he always says to me shoot and I don’t take my chances that many times so I had a couple of shots today and tried to improve and it happened with a goal so really happy with that.”

The Verdict:

Hamer will have been pleased to get his first goal of the season last night and this should give him some confidence and momentum to take forward.

It’s interesting to get an insight into his feelings going into the game and we can see that the player was keen to take the advice given to him by the goalkeeping coach and kept that in mind throughout the game.

This shows why the 25-year-old is still improving his game and developing further because he is eager to listen to the constructive feedback he gets and work on different parts of his game.

Should he continue with this attitude and keep his form going, you can see him being a very important player for the Sky Blues again this season.