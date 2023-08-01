Highlights Coventry City's sale of Viktor Gyokeres has prompted them to bring in several new players, but they could receive a substantial fee if Gustavo Hamer leaves as well.

Hamer only has one year left on his contract, which may affect his potential transfer fee.

Nottingham Forest, Burnley, and Fulham have shown interest in Hamer, and a fee of around £16 million is expected. Coventry would prefer a cash deal rather than a player swap.

It's all change at Coventry City at the moment - with their sale of Viktor Gyokeres forcing the Sky Blues' recruitment team into action.

The Swede moved to Sporting Lisbon earlier in the window, and his substantial fee has seen the likes of Jay Dasilva, Ellis Simms, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Bobby Thomas, and Milan van Ewijk join the club - though whilst they have brought in players en masse, they could be set for another influx of cash should Gustavo Hamer leave.

Coventry’s Player of the Season - an accolade he won for the second year running at the end of the current season - has been linked with moves away throughout the summer, and Football League World brings you all the latest on his current situation.

How long does Gustavo Hamer have left on his Coventry City contract?

Hamer has only got one year left on his contract in the West Midlands, which doesn’t help the Sky Blues’ cause at all in terms of aiming to bring in a fair fee for their star midfielder.

With former teammate Viktor Gyokeres upping sticks for Sporting Lisbon in a £20million move, Coventry could look for a fee close to that given Hamer’s importance to the club. It was his goal in the second leg of the play-off final and the subsequent equaliser at Wembley which gave the former top-flight giants a chance at returning following 22 years in the abyss.

What is the latest on Gustavo Hamer in terms of bids?

According to TEAMTalk's report earlier in the month, Hamer is set to leave Coventry once an acceptable bid for his services has been lodged by an interested party.

Nottingham Forest, Burnley, and Fulham have all been credited with an interest from the English Premier League, whilst Leeds were linked earlier in the window, though that appears to have gone quite dry due to top-flight clubs being keen to bring the Dutchman in.

A fee of around £16million would be required to bring Hamer away from the CBS Arena, with the Daily Mail suggesting that Burnley could use Luke McNally in any bid to bring him to the Premier League. However, with the Irishman reportedly set to join Stoke City on loan, it would well be cash that the Clarets use if they want to bring Hamer to Turf Moor - a deal Coventry would prefer, according to another TEAMTalk report.

What has Mark Robins said about Gustavo Hamer’s future?

Robins told Coventry Telegraph: “I think everyone wants him to stay and it’s down to Gus, but at the end of the day he’s a human being and has got his own ideas.

“He’s been brilliant for us. I think, really, we have got to try and keep hold of him if we can but as I have said before, it’s really in his hands.

“We want to keep him, the supporters have made their voices clear today. I don’t know how Gus feels about that but he’s someone who just takes things in his stride and has a really good rapport with them and all the staff and players.

“Whatever happens, if he ends up moving on, it will hurt him for a while, there’s no doubt about that because he will miss it; everything that we have done together. But you have to look and say he has been phenomenal for us for three years and got better and better each season.

“And last season he single-handedly, really, got us into play-off contention and promotion contention, so his performances are incredible. Everyone saw that today when he came on. His quality and energy is something that we crave; we need and should that go then we need to replace that, if that’s what we have to do.”