Gus Hamer in 3rd: Coventry City’s top 10 most valuable players right now in order

It’s been an incredibly difficult start to the new Championship season for Coventry City.

The Sky Blues are currently bottom of the league standings heading into October, albeit having played three games fewer than the majority of the division.

A number of postponements in August and September has seen the team only complete seven of their fixtures so far this campaign.

However, Mark Robins’ squad have still yet to win a match this term which has only compounded their situation.

It has been difficult for the team to gather any momentum due to the strange nature of their early schedule, but October should provide plenty of opportunities to start turning things around.

A promising team is filled with plenty of high potential assets.

Using information from football website Transfermarkt, we can compare Coventry’s most valuable players.

Here is our breakdown of the 10 most valuable in the squad in order right now…