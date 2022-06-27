Gus Hamer from Coventry to Fulham: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Gus Hamer had a strong season with Coventry City last season as a mainstay in the side as he made 39 Championship appearances.

In those games, the midfielder was able to contribute three goals as well as ten assists making him a fan favourite at the club.

As a result of the 25-year-old’s strong form last season, he has been linked with a move away from the club with The Sun claiming Fulham are considering making a move for him.

Is it a good potential move?

It’s not a bad move and it’s one that could work out but similarly, it may not be the right decision for both parties at this moment.

Hamer clearly possess plenty of talent and ability and you can see him slotting into a Marco Silva side well allowing him to further progress his skills.

However, given the Cottagers have just gained promotion back to the top flight, their main aim will be on staying in the Premier League yet Hamer doesn’t have the experience to support that.

Furthermore, with the club having gained a reputation of being a yo-yo club, Hamer could make this move only to find himself back in the Championship again next season.

However, as a long term option you can definitely see the player fitting into the club well and developing into his next step.

Would he start?

It’s hard to say at this point but probably not.

You can definitely see him having a role to play in the side and getting regular minutes therefore meaning if he was to take his chances to prove himself then his involvement in the side could definitely increase.

However, given Fulham’s full attentions will be on making sure they can stay in the league they will no doubt favour experienced players in a starting line-up.

What does he offer?

There is no doubting that Hamer is an exciting player and despite being able to assist offensively, he also has a great defensive mindset that can help any side he plays in.

The 25-year-old is always keen to get stuck in, in the middle of a park with a big tackle that can break up play whilst also having the ability to put it in the right positions going forward.

His passing skillset is impressive also.

Hamer has the ability to spray long diagonal balls to support attacks whilst is just as comfortable in tight areas.

Perhaps his most standout attribute is his sheer tenacity and desire with him being a player that wears his heart on his sleeve.