Gus Hamer from Coventry to Brighton: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Brighton and Hove Albion could be eyeing up a move for Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

That is according to Football Insider, who reported yesterday that the south coast club are in the market for a defensive minded midfielder as Graham Potter looks to change things up in his Seagulls’ midfield.

Hamer is said to be one of the names on the radar of Graham Potter’s side.

With that being said, below, we’ve weighed up all aspects of the potential transfer.

Is it a good potential move?

This would certainly be a good move for both parties if it came to fruition.

There is a reason Gus Hamer has been linked with a move away from Coventry City this campaign already and that is because he has been performing fantastically.

Making 39 appearances for the Sky Blues, scoring three goals and registering ten assists, the 24-year-old has been a key component of a Coventry City side that look set to secure a top half Championship finish.

Brighton would therefore be getting a very good player in Hamer, and likewise, Hamer if he went to Brighton would be landing at a very good destination for the player.

Much though, could depend on the game time he would receive at the AMEX Stadium.

Would he start?

It’s difficult to say for certain, but you would think if Graham Potter was mixing up his midfield and brought Hamer in to do so, that he would start.

Obviously the Premier League is a step up from the Championship, however, Hamer would likely have no issues making the step up in levels.

In this regard, much could depend on the future of current Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Bissouma has consistently been linked with a move away from the AMEX, in which case, Hamer probably would command a starting berth.

What does he offer?

Hamer can certainly offer Brighton the more defensive mindset in a midfielder that they are seemingly looking for.

He is somebody that can really get stuck in and tackle hard at times, excelling at breaking up play in the middle of the park and setting the tempo in a match.

He can also affects things further up the pitch though, too – as evidenced by his 10 assists and three goals for Coventry this season.

If truth be told, Hamer is a player capable of occupying any position in the midfield, with an excellent ability on the ball, and a fantastic understanding of the game off it.

At his very best, he is able to combine all of the above in the same match.