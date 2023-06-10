Coventry City came so close to reaching the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, but they fell short by the narrowest of margins at Wembley in the Championship play-off final against Luton Town last week.

Their agonising loss on penalties against the Hatters perhaps came at the worst possible time as top flight football would have meant that the Sky Blues had a better chance of keeping some of their star players.

And one of those is their goalscorer in the final in the form of Gustavo Hamer, who certainly had a standout 2022-23 campaign.

How long does Gus Hamer have left on his Coventry City contract?

Having penned a one-year extension to his existing deal in March 2022, Hamer's contract at the CBS Arena will now expire in the summer of 2024.

He is now closing in on the three-year mark as a Coventry player following his 2020 arrival, although whether he makes it to that anniversary on July 3 remains to be seen as his performances will no doubt have attracted a lot of admirers over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

How much is Gus Hamer worth?

With one year remaining on his contract, it's hard to put a real figure on how much the midfielder really is worth.

On talent alone and what he has showed for a couple of years, Hamer could easily be worth around £15 million - Championship midfielders who score at least 10 goals and assist the same amount in a season are like gold dust and Hamer fits into that category.

Having curbed his disciplinary issues as well, that makes Hamer an even more valuable player, but the fact he has just 12 months left on his deal does mean that Coventry are likely going to have to accept a fee that is less than his true worth.

Transfermarkt has his value pencilled in at €8 million (£6.89 million), but Coventry fans would probably be extremely disappointed if that's all the club received as a transfer fee this summer if he was sold - and who could blame them?

What is Gus Hamer earning?

The wages of footballers - especially ones at Championship level - are never going to be fully documented online, but several websites do give out estimates.

According to Capology, Hamer is earning £6,538 per week at the Sky Blues, which is somewhat relatively low compared to the figures of some other top players in the Championship.

In fairness, Hamer has not put up goalscoring contribution numbers like he has this season before in his career, so perhaps that figure is not too far wide of the mark, but you can be sure that his next contract is going to be for a considerably higher weekly wage wherever it is.