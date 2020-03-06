Guillem Balague’s comments show just how much Bellingham loves Birmingham amid Man Utd interest

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague has revealed that Jude Bellingham cried after being told he may have to be sold by Birmingham City.

Birmingham have been one of the most in-form sides since the turn of 2020 and their form has been largely down to some superb individual performances.

Scott Hogan, Jeremie Bela, Lee Camp and Lukas Jutkiewicz have been excellent, whilst the form of 16-year-old midfielder Bellingham has been much the talking point at St Andrews.

Featuring in 31 games for the Blues in what has been his breakthrough season, Bellingham has chipped in with three goals and three assists, and he has gained interest from a number of Premier League and European sides.

Manchester United have been labelled with interest of late, whilst fresh reports earlier this have claimed that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are closing in on a deal which would break their club record transfer fee.

Alongside the likes of United and Dortmund’s interest is that of Liverpool’s, with reports over the festive period claiming Jurgen Klopp’s side were considering a move.

With the latest news of Dortmund’s interest, Spanish football journalist Balague has touched on Bellingham and revealed that the youngster ‘cried’ during the January transfer window.

“On J. Bellingham. No offer from anyone yet, but Dortmund interested,” Balague tweeted via Twitter on Friday morning. “He would prefer to stay and help #BirminghamCity. In fact he cried when he found out that he might have to leave last January.”

The Verdict

Whether or not Balague’s details are true remains to be seen but the Spaniard gets things wrong very few times.

Bellingham’s passion and desire to stay at Birmingham sadly does not look likely to happen with the Midlands club seemingly keen to cash in.

What is refreshing to hear is that Bellingham has not got carried away with transfer links, and that he is very much focused on repaying the club that have developed him since the age of eight.