Leicester City confirmed the appointment of Enzo Maresca last night, with the 43-year-old penning a three-year deal at the King Power Stadium.

Maresca has the task of steadying the ship at Leicester after last season's relegation from the Premier League, with the Foxes embarking on their EFL return.

Who is Enzo Maresca?

Maresca was an Italian midfielder that played in Serie A and La Liga during his career, as well as having a spell with West Brom.

His coaching career has seen him serve as an assistant at Sevilla, West Ham and Manchester City, with his arrival at Leicester coming immediately after their treble winning 2022/23 campaign, where Maresca served under Pep Guardiola's coaching umbrella. Prior to that he'd been involved with City's Development Squad, winning the Premier League 2 in 2021.

The 43-year-old's only previous job as a No.1 came with Parma on the back of that, although his stint in-charge of the Serie B outfit was short-lived.

What can Leicester expect from Maresca?

The job facing Maresca is a big one at Leicester and, given his very limited time in a head coach/first team manager role, it's not quite clear what we are going to get.

However, Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, has offered some insight and his seal of approval.

"Let me tell you why I rate Enzo Maresca so much," he wrote on Twitter.

"What a great appointment for #LCFC.

"He likes his teams to dominate, to be energetic, to recover early. Playing well is important as he doesn't forget fans are part of proceedings, they need to go home proud of the team."

Despite working under Guardiola, Balague has outlined how he's "not a pupil" of the Spaniard, but will have picked up some pointers.

"Not a pupil of Guardiola but has learnt new things that I'm sure he can't wait to use in his team," he continued.

Other insights emerged: "I'll add something else that has a huge influence. He is very empathic, great listener."

Finally, Balague warned that the 43-year-old will need patience from Leicester if they want to return to the Premier League.

"He has a clear idea of what he wants, will take time to implement as the team is clearly reforming but if I was you, I would stick with him, protect him, listen to him and help," he concluded.

"That's the way to return to the Premier League."

When will the Championship fixtures be released?

Leicester will have watched the Premier League fixture list drop earlier this week, but have to wait to learn of their Championship schedule.

The fixtures for the EFL will come on Thursday 22nd June at 9am, when Maresca will learn who he will face on the opening weekend of the Championship season.

The first round draw for the Carabao Cup will also come that same day at 2:30pm.