‘Guess we should start -12 every season’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to team news for Cardiff clash

Sheffield Wednesday will get what looks set to be a season-long battle against relegation from the Championship underway on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to Wales to take on Cardiff City.

Starting the season with a 12-point deduction for financial regularities, the Owls are already facing an uphill task if they are to avoid suffering relegation to the third-tier in the coming campaign.

A poor end to last season, which saw Garry Monk’s side win just four league games in the second-half of the 2019/20 campaign, is unlike to lift confidence around the club given the task that is now facing them.

As a result, starting the league season away to a Cardiff side who will be targeting a push for promotion this year after their run to the play-offs last time around, feels like a rather tricky start to league business for Wednesday.

Perhaps with that in mind, Monk has named a side that includes the likes of Jordan Rhodes, Matt Penney and Joost van Aken all among the starters.

Taking to Twitter to react to that teams news, plenty of Wednesday fans were keen to voice their opinions on their side’s starting lineup.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

nice… only thing i would change is kachunga for rhodes, but overall very decent — @🌹(g) (@everybodywant11) September 12, 2020

Proves Monk still doesn't know his strongest team. Come on Wednesday — Mark Barlow (@Owlman2011) September 12, 2020

Van Aken? Hope he proves the doubters wrong. — Pete (@hirstysboots) September 12, 2020

Starting Rhodes, Monk is either a genius or very naive, but I'm sure he knows more than me. Let's get a good start 🦉 — Wendy Bastard 🦉 (@SteelCityLewis1) September 12, 2020

For the system monks playing this is about as good as it gets with our squad — chris mason (@chrisma5on) September 12, 2020

Fair play. Penney fully deserves a place in the starting XI. Harris on the right might be a game changer for him. Doesn’t have to cut in all the time. Get early crosses in and create chances. Rhodes hattrick 👀 — Nathan Blood (@nattasswfc) September 12, 2020

Hope Tom Lees can put in a strong performance wasn’t good enough last season time for him to bounce back , Come on Wednesday 💙🦉 — Nathan Booth 🦉 (@boothie_swfc) September 12, 2020

Does this mean we're playing 2 strikers!! I guess we should start -12 every season. 🤷‍♂️ — ⚽️Paul's Tardis!🦉 (@k3yowl) September 12, 2020