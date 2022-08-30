Gudmundsson starts: The predicted Burnley XI to face Millwall tonight

Burnley face a visit from Millwall tonight as they look to get another three points under their belt after an impressive weekend.

The Clarets come into this game on the back on a massive 5-1 victory against Wigan Athletic at the weekend which took their unbeaten run to three games.

Millwall come into this game after a 1-0 defeat against Reading at the weekend and having lost their last two games, Gary Rowett will be hoping his side can find some form and get a result.

Here, we take a look at how Vincent Kompany’s side may line up for tonight’s game.

Unsurprisingly, after last weekend’s victory, here we see Vincent Kompany opt to put out an unchanged side.

Despite a great win at the weekend, Arijanet Muric was unable to keep a clean sheet with Wigan getting a goal so that will be the goalkeeper’s aim for this game.

The back four is made up of Vitinho, Charlie Taylor, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Connor Roberts who will also have their part to play in supporting their goalkeeper to a clean sheet.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Burnley midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Josh Benson Blackpool Grimsby Town Barnsley Arsenal

In the midfield we have Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork and Josh Cullen. Brownhill was able to get two goals and an assist at the weekend so he will no doubt be coming into this game with confidence.

The front three is made up of Nathan Tella, Jay Rodriguez and Johann Gudmundsson. Both Tella and Rodriguez were able to contribute to the goals at the weekend so as strikers, they will now be looking to go on a run staying in form.