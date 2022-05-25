“Guaranteed you 20 goals” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on Newcastle United player as a potential West Brom transfer target

After what was a frustrating campaign for West Brom fans, expectation levels will rise again for the 2022/23 Championship season.

The Baggies will be hoping to put the emotions from this season behind them as they target a return to England’s top flight.

Subsequently, recruitment will play a big part in how this year plays out for Steve Bruce and his men, and early into the summer, the market is starting to pick up the pace.

Dwight Gayle is one player who could be available to join the Baggies during the upcoming months, following a prolific loan spell with the Midlands club back during the 2018/19 campaign.

Speaking to FLW, Carlton Palmer believes this would be a fine addition at The Hawthorns: “West Brom had Gayle on loan previously from Newcastle, who scored a lot of goals.

“I think he’s another one that will be linked to West Brom, and West Brom would be interested in taking him I think it’d be massive for them if they could get him.

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Simon Cox Millwall Middlesbrough Reading Nottingham Forest

“He’s guaranteed you 20 goals in that league. He’s done it before.

“So, those are the players he’d be looking to bring into the football club, and obviously, Steve works with those players and knows them well.”

The verdict

Gayle would be an excellent pick-up for the vast majority of Championship clubs, and at 32, he still has a lot of desirable attributes that could help him thrive in the second tier.

With a willingness to run in behind, whilst possessing the intelligence to drop deeper to link the play, Gayle is an elusive figure who is difficult to mark.

He has also displayed a knack for scoring goals during various stages of his career, with Gayle playing a significant role in Albion’s eventual play-off finish during their 2018/19 campaign.

Bruce knows Gayle well and it does make a move to the Midlands make sense, as it remains to be seen if the West Brom manager views him as a potential part to his plan.