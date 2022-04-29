“Grown complacent to how good he really is” – Nottingham Forest fan pundit identifies 25-y/o as unsung hero behind promotion push

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are still firmly in the hunt for automatic promotion after a remarkable run of form under Steve Cooper.

The former Swansea chief has totally transformed the Reds, with the side having gone from bottom of the table to third place with three games to go.

Regardless of how the push for a top two finish plays out, the fact Forest are in this position is incredible and whilst the credit will rightly go to the manager, the players obviously deserve huge praise as well.

The likes of Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson have understandably gained the most plaudits, but Forest’s success has been build on a solid defensive trio.

And, speaking to FLW, fan pundit Des picked one of those regular centre-backs as the unsung hero this season.

“Many Forest players would say Scott McKenna is the unsung hero at the club. With many young players flourishing around him becoming star players, he’s done an ultra consistent job, he’s solid and does really well.

“However, personally I’d go for Joe Worrall, whilst people are aware of his abilities, we’ve grown complacent to how good he really is. Another destined for the Premier League.

“I think his consistency has shown he’s definitely one of the best defenders outside the Premier League and he’s had a really, really good season. He’s improved his leadership, improved his ability on the ball and he’s becoming an all-round great defender.”

Can you name which club Nottingham Forest signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Radoslaw Majewski Legia Warsaw Polonia Warsaw Lech Poznań Spartak Moscow

The verdict

There are many Forest players who could be mentioned for this as the team have so many players who are playing very well right now.

Whether Worrall is unsung is open to debate, although it is touched upon that he is better than people give him credit for, which is hard to argue.

Now, the challenge for the centre-back is to ensure the side finish the job and win promotion to the Premier League, with a top two finish still a real possibility.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.