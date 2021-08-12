Growing frustrations emerge at Leeds United amid ongoing transfer saga surrounding Huddersfield Town star

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is growing frustrated with the Whites’ drawn-out pursuit of Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien this summer, according to Football Insider.

It has been reported consistently that O’Brien has now emerged as Bielsa’s number one target as he aims to bolster his midfield options heading into the new Premier League season. That comes after Leeds have already missed out on Conor Gallagher to Crystal Palace.

Football Insider have already revealed that Leeds have had an opening offer of between £2 million and £3 million rejected by the Terriers with them believing that was far short of their valuation.

The Athletic have since reported that an agreement between Leeds and Huddersfield for O’Brien is still some way off. It has therefore been forecasted that any move would now be likely to be completed in the latter days of the transfer window.

According to the latest update from Football Insider, Bielsa wanted to have O’Brien as part of his squad well in advance of the new season so that he could get him up to speed with his demands on the training ground during their pre-season period.

Quiz: Huddersfield Town fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Terriers transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Ramadan Sobhi left the club for the Egyptian Premier League in 2020, but from which English club did the Terriers sign him from? Middlesbrough Stoke City Sunderland Sheffield United

It is believed that the Leeds manager is frustrated that a deal for O’Brien has still not been sorted out with the new season starting for them this weekend.

The report adds that Huddersfield are thought to be willing to accept a seven-figure fee for O’Brien this summer despite their initial valuation having been around the £10 million mark.

The verdict

Huddersfield are doing completely the right thing here with regards to their stance over the sort of valuation they want before allowing O’Brien to leave the club.

It is not down to the Terriers to come down in their price so that Leeds can secure a move for the midfielder at a time that more suits their plans for the new season.

The Terriers are showing that they will not be rushed into a sale of one of their most influential performers and Leeds are going to have to meet their valuation before they sanction his departure.

That is commendable because you see occasions where a selling club is eventually beaten down by a Premier League club when they come in for one of their players.

You can understand why Bielsa is getting frustrated because this is a transfer saga that is starting to drag on now. Leeds will know how meticulous their manager is in terms of getting his players fully fit and up to speed with everything he demands from them on the field.

Therefore, they know that takes time and that the midfielder needed to be through the door by now realistically.

However, Huddersfield just need to maintain their firm stance and try and get as much money for him as possible if he is to be sold before the windw shuts.