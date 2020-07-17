Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Grow up’, ‘Disappointed’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to player’s angry reaction v Barnsley

Leeds United picked up a crucial three points to edge closer towards achieving promotion into the Premier League against Barnsley on Thursday evening. 

Michael Sollbauer’s own goal in the first-half proved to be the difference between the teams on the day, despite Barnsley having the better of the chances at Elland Road.

Leeds are now sat top of the Championship table, and six points clear of third-placed Brentford with two matches remaining this term.

It means that Marcelo Bielsa’s side only need a single point from their final two matches, with the first coming against Derby County this weekend.

But the Leeds boss made a surprising selection call during the match against Barnsley on Thursday, as he substituted Pablo Hernandez late into the game, despite the Spaniard only coming on as a substitute himself at half-time.

Hernandez was angered by the decision, and kicked out at the water bottles on the touchline, before heading straight down the tunnel.

Plenty of Leeds United fans took to social media to issue their thoughts on the bold call made by Bielsa on Hernandez late into the game.

