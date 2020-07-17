‘Grow up’, ‘Disappointed’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to player’s angry reaction v Barnsley

Leeds United picked up a crucial three points to edge closer towards achieving promotion into the Premier League against Barnsley on Thursday evening.

Michael Sollbauer’s own goal in the first-half proved to be the difference between the teams on the day, despite Barnsley having the better of the chances at Elland Road.

Leeds are now sat top of the Championship table, and six points clear of third-placed Brentford with two matches remaining this term.

It means that Marcelo Bielsa’s side only need a single point from their final two matches, with the first coming against Derby County this weekend.

But the Leeds boss made a surprising selection call during the match against Barnsley on Thursday, as he substituted Pablo Hernandez late into the game, despite the Spaniard only coming on as a substitute himself at half-time.

Hernandez was angered by the decision, and kicked out at the water bottles on the touchline, before heading straight down the tunnel.

Plenty of Leeds United fans took to social media to issue their thoughts on the bold call made by Bielsa on Hernandez late into the game.

Disappointed to see that — Matt Hill (@MattyHill83) July 16, 2020

He needs to get over it to be fair…yes he’s magic, but Bielsa knows what was needed time see that out and Shack’s proved it too!! Onto the next!! — Steve Curran 💙💛 (@curran_steve) July 16, 2020

Think he’s angry that he couldn’t get a hold of the game? Could be wrong — Adam Cox (@8ADC) July 16, 2020

Made perfect sense the substitution. Shakelton was just what we needed — Jimbo Kimbo 💙💛 (@JimboKimbo92) July 16, 2020

He’s just showing how much it means. A good thing I think — Luke Wassell (@lwassell91) July 16, 2020

Probably more to do with the performance than being subbed. — Jim O 🍺⚽️ (@jimo431) July 16, 2020

Not suprised I feel the same watching this. Nothings clicking — Harry (@LUFCNewsandMore) July 16, 2020

Don’t blame him — steve ellis (@vanian170) July 16, 2020

Needs to grow up. Team first — peter-maurice (@petermauriceuk) July 16, 2020

someone cuddle that man now. i dont want him upset. start him vs Derby — Dáithí (@David9LUFC) July 16, 2020

Was never a game for Pablo — Dave O (@DaveO71085379) July 16, 2020

Right move tho — karen brown (@karenbrown123) July 16, 2020