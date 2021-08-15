‘Groundhog Day’, ‘No idea, no plan’ – These Huddersfield Town fans slam key figure after heavy Fulham loss

Huddersfield Town were thrashed 5-1 at home by Fulham yesterday as they still search for their first Championship win of the season.

Carlos Corberan’s men were always going to find it tough against the recently relegated Cottagers but they were comfortably second best after conceding a comical goal to Aleksandar Mitrovic inside ten minutes.

To make matters worse, the visitors were reduced to ten men when the score was 3-1, but they still managed to score twice through Ivan Cavaleiro to seal the dominant win.

In fairness to the Terriers boss, he didn’t excuse the players afterwards, telling the club’s media that the defensive mistakes were not good enough, whilst he admitted the late brace from Cavaleiro came from errors after pushing to get back in the game.

However, the fans are not happy with Corberan, with the poor start to the campaign following on from a tough first season for the Spaniard.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his comments from Twitter…

No wonder the players don’t have a clue what they’re doing — Yorkshire! (@sportydave82) August 14, 2021

The worrying thing is that our defence had 3 of our new signings in it. Surely they were signed to improve our defence and we send at least one better one out on loan. — Ced (@ced_john) August 14, 2021

Groundhog Day!!!! Yawn — John Langley (@johnlan78264941) August 14, 2021

I say, "We are going down, we are going down" — Wayne Andrew (@HUD_Wayne) August 14, 2021

Please leave our club. You don’t have a clue how to lead a team. Fine you may be a good coach and come up with some good training schedules. Your a 1st team coach, not a manager that we need. We need a leader who will get the best out of players mentally. You are not it. — YorkshirePundit (@YorkshirePundit) August 14, 2021

This man couldn't even run a bath — Hope4lifes (@deathorglorygam) August 15, 2021

Just go… no idea.. no plan.. just go!!! And yes I’m being polite 😊….. — Paul Howarth (@paulhowarth7) August 14, 2021