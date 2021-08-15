Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Groundhog Day’, ‘No idea, no plan’ – These Huddersfield Town fans slam key figure after heavy Fulham loss

Published

4 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town were thrashed 5-1 at home by Fulham yesterday as they still search for their first Championship win of the season.

Carlos Corberan’s men were always going to find it tough against the recently relegated Cottagers but they were comfortably second best after conceding a comical goal to Aleksandar Mitrovic inside ten minutes.

To make matters worse, the visitors were reduced to ten men when the score was 3-1, but they still managed to score twice through Ivan Cavaleiro to seal the dominant win.

In fairness to the Terriers boss, he didn’t excuse the players afterwards, telling the club’s media that the defensive mistakes were not good enough, whilst he admitted the late brace from Cavaleiro came from errors after pushing to get back in the game.

However, the fans are not happy with Corberan, with the poor start to the campaign following on from a tough first season for the Spaniard.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his comments from Twitter…


