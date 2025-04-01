This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday’s failure to pay the players’ March salaries on time have prompted concerns about the summer budget that will be available.

The Owls have made headlines this week for another off-field issue, as owner Dejphon Chansiri cited cash flow problems as the reason the first-team squad didn’t receive their wages for last month on time.

Whilst the club will be hoping for a quick resolution, it has only added to the resentment that has grown considerably towards Chansiri for the way he has run the club over the past few years.

Sheffield Wednesday concern highlighted after failure to pay wages on time

Even though it may just be a cash flow problem that will be rectified in the short-term, it could hint at bigger financial issues.

And, when quizzed by FLW about what major concern he has for the club going into the summer, fan pundit Patrick explained why he shares that view, and whether it will prevent the club from attracting a top replacement for Danny Rohl, if the German departs.

“Right now, with the news from this week (failure to pay wages on time) it’s what funds are going to be available for the summer transfer window.

“If he’s not paying the wages in March, what funds are going to be there to sign new players and to pay the wages of new players? That’s topping other concerns at the moment, and you’ll then ask yourself what sort of manager will want to work with this non-existent budget. It certainly won’t be an ambitious manager like Danny Rohl.

“If you’re trying to tempt a new manager, and they’re well aware of the financial struggles of the club, and the fact players haven’t been paid recently, who wants the job? So, there are very real concerns ahead of the summer - it’s like Groundhog Day.”

Sheffield Wednesday set for huge summer

Realistically, the Owls are going to struggle to make the play-offs, as they have to make up five points with just seven games to go.

Championship Table (as of 1/4/25) Team P GD Pts 11 Blackburn Rovers 39 1 52 12 Sheffield Wednesday 39 -6 52 13 Millwall 39 -3 51

In a way, it’s frustrating that they haven’t been able to sustain a proper push for a top-six finish, but it shouldn’t take away from the progress that has been made under Rohl.

This has been a successful campaign in terms of improving on last year, and, normally, there would be confidence that they could do so again under Rohl.

Yet, there are doubts about his future amid talk of interest from Southampton, and this is a fresh worry.