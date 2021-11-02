Grimshaw starts: The predicted Blackpool XI to face Stoke on Wednesday

Blackpool have surged into the top six in the Championship and will want to follow up their superb 1-0 victory over Sheffield United with a result over Stoke in midweek.

Neil Critchley has worked wonders in taking the Seasiders not only back up to the second tier but straight into contention for the Championship play-offs to boot.

The Potters though will also fancy their chances of launching a promotion bid this season and they certainly won’t make it easy for Blackpool to pick up a result on Wednesday.

With the Seasiders performing so admirably against the Blades at the weekend, there is no reason why the club should switch things up too much this week unless there are fitness issues – so, with that, here is our predicted XI for the fixture.

Chris Maxwell remains injured, as does Shayne Lavery so both will miss out here. Instead, Daniel Grimshaw will retain his place in-between the sticks – which is by no means a bad thing, considering the stand-in shot-stopper managed an assist and a clean sheet against Sheffield United.

In front of him should remain a backline led by the experienced Richard Keogh and James Husband, who has looked lively on the left in his last few fixtures.

The midfield four should also remain the same, with Keshi Anderson and Josh Bowler dominating each wing respectively.

There should also be no change to the strikeforce that helped them win the games against Sheffield United and rivals Preston, with Lavery still sidelined.

Gary Madine though can still offer a solid goal threat and his battling in the air and in winning the ball back on the ground is pivotal in helping his teammate Jerry Yates upfront.

The latter of the two may not have bagged in the last tie but he has five already this campaign and will be determined to add to his tally.