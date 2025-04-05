As we head into the final stretch of the 2024/25 League Two season, Grimsby Town host Morecambe this Saturday in a game that could have implications at both ends of the table. However, boss David Artell has some thinking to do as he looks to find the winning formula in the possible absence of any fit out-and-out striker.

Having seen his side put in a superb performance to win at play-off rivals Colchester United last week, the Grimsby chief was rocked by a concussion to striker Danny Rose that led to his talisman missing the midweek defeat at former club Crewe Alexandra.

With strict protocols now in place surrounding head injuries, Rose is likely to miss the upcoming clash with the Shrimps, too, and it's something that leaves Mariners in something of an attacking quandary.

Longer-term injuries to fellow frontmen Justin Obikwu, Donovan Wilson, Cameron Gardner, along with wide attacker Charles Vernam, have seen Rose's workload increase as the Grimsby focal point in recent weeks and months, with the seasoned former Mansfield Town and Stevenage man joined in attack by auxiliary forwards Jayden Luker and Luca Barrington of late.

It's something that's worked well, in the main, but the Mariners' latest injury setback has left them with no recognised striker at a pivotal point of the campaign. Luker and Barrington teamed up to form a makeshift forward line at Crewe, and while both worked hard and looked good in possession when dropping deep, the lack of a penalty box presence was a notable factor as Artell's men fell to a 2-0 defeat in what was a scrappy game.

Despite the setback, Grimsby still occupy the final play-off position heading into the weekend's meeting with Derek Adams' relegation-threatened outfit.

However, Morecambe have won their previous two games, against Swindon Town and Cheltenham Town respectively, to turn the heat up on those above them and move within four points of safety.

The Shrimps will head to Blundell Park in confident mood, especially given the Mariners' current injury situation. However, Artell and his Grimsby side will be hoping for a repeat of the 2022 FA Cup First Round victory over Plymouth Argyle, a fantastic success achieved in similar 'strikerless' circumstances.

The Mariners thrashed the League One leaders as goals flowed from various areas of the side

In what was Grimsby's first season back in the EFL following their second, all-be-it, brief stay in the National League, Paul Hurst's mid-table outfit were drawn against the third-tier-topping Pilgrims in the first round of the 2022/23 FA Cup.

It looked a tough assignment for a Mariners side missing forwards John McAtee, Ryan Taylor, and Danilo Orsi with fitness issues, leaving Hurst to line up in a 4-5-1 formation, with versatile attacking player Brendan Kiernan leading the line.

Grimsby Town's starting XI vs Plymouth Argyle (05/11/22) Player Position Max Crocombe Goalkeeper Michee Efete Right-back Anthony Glennon Left-back Luke Waterfall Centre-back Andy Smith Centre-back Harry Clifton Right-sided midfielder Otis Khan Left-sided midfielder Bryn Morris Central midfielder Gavan Holohan Central midfielder Alex Hunt Central midfielder Brendan Kiernan Forward

Adam Randell's early goal for Argyle only further added to the Blundell Park outfit's difficulties, but they responded in fine fashion, overrunning their higher division opponents with an energetic display that saw midfielders and full-backs get in and around Kiernan with regularity to stun Steven Scumacher's side and progress with a 5-1 triumph.

Goals from centre back Andy Smith, full-backs Michee Efete and Anthony Glennon, as well as Kiernan gave the Mariners an unexpected, but well-deserved, 4-1 lead at the halfway point, with the latter grabbing his second of the game before the hour mark to complete the rout.

Hurst's side went on to memorably reach the last eight of the FA Cup that season, their first time in the quarter-finals since 1939. They saw off higher league opponents in every round, too, beating League One Cambridge United and Burton Albion, Championship high-flyers Luton Town and Premier League Southampton along the way before finally succumbing to an impressive Brighton side containing recent World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister.

Artell will be hoping to harness some of the spirit and effervescence that saw that run begin exceptionally, despite the lack of genuine forward options, as he potentially faces a similar headache for this Saturday's vital meeting as the season reaches the business end.

Grimsby will find it difficult in their attempt at achieving a league double over Adams' Morecambe side