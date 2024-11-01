Supporters of Grimsby Town were pleased with news of striker Danny Rose signing a contract extension last week, and the next player in line for a new deal should be clear to boss David Artell.

Energetic midfielder Kieran Green has improved immensely under the former Crewe Alexandra boss' leadership, particularly since the start of this season, where he's elevated his performance to another level, one that has seen him become among the first names on the teamsheet.

Kieran Green's career path to date Season(s) Club 2014–2017 Hartlepool United 2014/15 Spennymoor Town (loan) 2016/17 Gateshead (loan) 2017–2018 Gateshead (permanent) 2017/18 Blyth Spartans (loan) 2018–2019 Blyth Spartans (permanent) 2019–2020 York City (permanent) 2020–2022 Halifax Town (permanent) 2022 - Grimsby Town (permanent)

The former Halifax Town man is in his third season at Blundell Park, and while he may have divided opinion among fans at some points previously, he's become a firm favourite for his all-round, effervescent displays that have a huge impact on his side's attacking threat and impetus.

The midfielder has been absent through injury in recent weeks, and his teammates have missed his drive and willingness to go box-to-box, often causing havoc for opponents when running into the right channel between the centre-back and full-back.

Green is equally important from a defensive perspective. A real battler, he's imperative for winning engine room duels, covering ground, and pressing opponents into mistakes.

The midfielder's presence is also key for Grimsby at set-pieces, particularly when protecting his own penalty area, as the Mariners aren't the biggest of sides physically by comparison to others.

The 27-year-old returned in the midweek EFL Trophy match against Manchester City Under-21's, much to the delight of all associated with the club.

Green's Grimsby contract expires next year

When the former Hartlepool United youngster joined from National League club Halifax Town for an undisclosed fee in 2022, he penned an initial two-year deal with the option of a third.

That third year clause was triggered at the end of last season, as Green's form improved under Artell in the latter part of what was a difficult campaign for the Mariners.

The 27-year-old has added further dynamics to his game of late, looking more comfortable in possession, which, when combined with his driving runs into opposition territory, offers his side a real offensive threat. One that has been noticeably missed in recent matches with the midfielder out with injury.

Green, like Rose, leads by example, and is a great figure in the dressing room and around the training ground in terms of upholding standards.

30-year-old striker Rose recently extended his Mariners contract by a further year, keeping him at the club until at least 2026. The Blundell Park faithful will be hoping Green, among others, will be following his captain's lead in the near future.

Green heading into his prime

Green turned 27 in the summer, and having worked his way up through non-league, he's beginning to show he can flourish in the EFL.

Producing consistently impactful performances at League Two level, while continuing to show considerable improvement and a willingness to learn will begin to attract suitors from rival sides.

The dynamic midfielder is heading into the peak years of his career physically, and is now adding the technical qualities required to stand out as an impressive fourth-tier operator.

It all points towards Grimsby and Artell needing to tie Green down to a new deal as soon as possible to both show the midfielder he's a valued part of the squad and the Mariners' future, as well as preventing him from getting involved in conversations with rival clubs about a summer (free) transfer.