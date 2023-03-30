So far, so good for Grimsby Town upon their return to the EFL.

After winning promotion back into the Football League via the National League play-offs, the priority for the club this season will have been to avoid an immediate return to non-league, and they look like doing that.

At present, for example, Paul Hurst's side sit 15th in League One and are well clear of the drop zone at this stage.

The side are in decent enough form, too.

In fact, in their last six matches, they are unbeaten, and we all know about their FA Cup exploits this season.

If you don't, Grimsby recently reached the quarter-final stages of the competition, eventually falling short to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

On their way to that stage, though, they knocked out Premier League side Southampton, Championship side Luton, and League One Burton Albion.

Their supporters will no doubt have enjoyed that run, including some of the famous names that support the club.

Indeed, below, we've identified three of those and discussed some of the big names that are reportedly Grimsby supporters.

3 Mike Hallett

Former professional snooker player Mike Hallett is one name who is said to be a Grimsby Town supporter.

Hallett was born in Grimbsy in 1959 and went on to turn professional as a snooker player in 1979.

During his career, he played the likes of John Parrott, Steve Davis and Stephen Hendry.

Hallett's highest world ranking was number 6, in 1989/90.

2 Thomas Turgoose

Second on this list is British actor Thomas Turgoose, yet another big fan of Grimsby Town.

You are more than likely to be familiar with some of Turgoose's work, having appeared in some big British films and tv shows in recent history.

Perhaps most notably, Turgoose was an actor on the 'This is England' series and films.

In an interview seven years ago with football channel COPA90, Turgoose spoke all about his love for Grimsby Town.

1 Lloyd Griffith

Last on this list, but certainly not least, Lloyd Griffith is another famous name that loves Grimsby Town.

Griffith is an actor, comedian and presenter, and previously hosted Soccer AM.

The comic has made his love for the club no secret throughout the years and in 2014, he appeared on the club's media channels doing a tour behind the scenes at Blundell Park.

Griffith also participated in the 'you know the drill' Soccer AM segment when they did it at Grimsby Town four years ago.