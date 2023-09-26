Highlights Grimsby Town's aim to climb the League Two table has been hindered by a disappointing start to the season, leaving them in the bottom half of the division.

Despite a lack of recent silverware, Grimsby fans remain loyal and committed to their club, hoping for more positive days ahead and ensuring their League Two status is secure.

The club has garnered support from famous faces such as actor Thomas Turgoose, presenter Lloyd Griffith, and American TV host Adam Richman, who have all expressed their love for Grimsby Town.

It has been a difficult start to the season for the Mariners as they aim to climb the League Two table.

Grimsby Town enjoyed mid-table security upon their return to the Football League last term, an 11th-place finish their highest since the 2005/06 campaign.

The Cleethorpes outfit have spent much of the past decade in both the fourth and fifth tier of English football with the Mariners eager to leave their non-league days behind them, albeit an underwhelming start to the campaign sees the club in the bottom-half of the division with a League One return, after a 20-year absence, not a seeming likely outcome from the season's opening chapters.

With National League play-off glory in 2016 and 2022 the shining lights in the club's recent history, Grimsby fans have not had a lot to celebrate in the way of silverware or titles but will be eager to build on last season's finish and ensure their League Two status is safe for the foreseeable future.

That being said, thousands of die-hard supporters still turn up in their numbers to Blundell Park every week, proudly donning the famous black and white stripes in hopes of more positive days ahead, as we take a look at some of the famous faces to support the club over the years.

Thomas Turgoose

Turgoose is a well-known British actor, commonly known for his leading role as Shaun Fields in the 2006 film 'This is England', for which he won Most Promising Newcomer at the British Independent Film Awards.

The Grimsby native reprised his role in the subsequent 'This is England' TV series while enjoying an accomplished acting career in other projects, including Eden Lake, Terminal and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Turgoose is a proud supporter of the club, expressing his pride for Grimsby's football club and town in a documentary with COPA90 several years ago.

Lloyd Griffith

Griffith is an experienced presenter, actor, and comedian with his love for Grimsby Town well known by those familiar with his work.

Griffith's love for football has been rooted in his work, hosting The Premier League Show and Soccer AM in recent years while boasting a recurring role in the award-winning series Ted Lasso.

The famous TV personality has also featured on a range of beloved British shows, including the likes of Bad Education, 8 Out of 10 Cats, and Question of Sport while boasting more than 50,000 subscribers on his personal YouTube channel.

Adam Richman

A more surprising inclusion on this list, the Brooklyn native adopted Grimsby Town as one of his football teams in recent years, going one step further in 2020 by buying shares in the club after previously contributing to the Operation Promotion scheme five years prior.

The American TV host and actor began to follow the Mariners after sitting next to an avid supporter on a flight from the UK back in 2013, embracing the underdog spirit of the club.

Richman is best known for starring in the Man v. Food reality television series, exploring the culture of food in the States as well as taking on various large-scale eating challenges.