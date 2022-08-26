Grimsby Town verdict emerges from Walsall camp ahead of weekend meeting

Walsall are preparing to face Grimsby Town this Saturday at the Bescot Stadium, where the Saddlers will be looking to continue their impressive start to the season.

Michael Flynn’s side have picked up eight points from a possible 15 so far this season, with their first two home games of the season ending in a 4-0 win and a 1-1 draw against Hartlepool United and Stevenage respectively.

This weekend’s game sees the Midlands side host a Grimsby outfit that have made a steady start to life back in League Two. The Mariners are back in the EFL after a one-season absence in the National League, where Paul Hurst guided his side to promotion at the first time of asking.

Flynn will be looking to get his side back to winning ways after a frustrating EFL Cup exit in midweek at the hands of Charlton Athletic and three games without a win in League Two.

The Saddlers boss says his team are in a positive mood ahead of the weekend game, but expects Grimsby to be tricky opponents.

Flynn said, when speaking to the club’s official Youtube channel: “Paul Hurst teams always bring a tough challenge.

“Set plays, their work rate and the players had a fantastic run at the end of last season where they got promotion, so it’s a team who are used to winning and we’ve got to make sure they don’t get that feeling on Saturday.”

The Verdict

Flynn will be aware of Grimsby’s qualities heading into this game and even though many will expect a routine win for the home side, the Walsall boss states it won’t be that straightforward.

The Saddlers boss is aware that Grimsby have come into League Two on the back of momentum and, even though they haven’t started the campaign in red-hot form, they are still a dangerous side to face.

As Flynn mentions, the Mariners hold a set-piece threat and the work rate that Hurst demands from his side will need to be matched by Walsall if they are to get anything from the game. Flynn will not want his team to underestimate Grimsby’s threat, and he will be hoping that his Walsall team shows up on Saturday and lives up to expectations.