Highlights Grimsby Town have improved, with one win and one draw in their last two games.

The team has newfound resilience with a 5-3-2 formation using three central defenders and wing-backs.

Changes in midfield are likely due to fatigue.

Grimsby Town has had a productive time over the past seven days, with last Saturday's vital 1-0 victory over relegation rivals Forest Green Rovers at Blundell Park backed up by a hard-earned point in a goalless draw at play-off chasing AFC Wimbledon.

Having recently changed to using three central defenders and wing-backs in a 5-3-2 formation, a tactical alteration that gives his side a much-needed sense of solidity and structure, David Artell understandably kept faith with the same starting XI from last weekend's important win for the midweek trip to the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

With four points gained along with consecutive clean sheets for the first time this season, the Mariners head coach will be pleased with the resilience and organisation offered by this new-found approach, carried out admirably by a determined core group.

Both games, however, were physically and mentally demanding, attritional affairs, and understandably, many players looked visibly tired and somewhat jaded throughout the second-half on Tuesday evening. With games coming thick and fast - Artell's men are largely playing every four or five days until the seasons' end - it may be that the Grimsby manager needs to freshen things up a little ahead of Saturday's crunch clash with Sutton United, who are themselves battling for Football League survival.

The trip to Gander Green Lane is likely to be another physical, hard-fought encounter, and with next week's fixtures against Milton Keynes Dons and Gillingham in mind, other members of the squad could be asked to play their part as The Mariners look to make it seven points from nine available over the last week.

Changes in midfield should beckon for Grimsby

Given the recent upturn in results and performances, the system and style is likely to remain the same. Whoever comes into the side will have to show the same hunger and willingness to compete we've seen from the current starting XI of late.

It's unlikely that the back three of Toby Mullarkey, Doug Tharme and Harvey Rodgers will change. They appear to have formed an understanding, and look comfortable and competent working as a unit. Likewise, the forward pairing of captain Danny Rose and Donovan Wilson have struck up a useful partnership. Team captain Rose, in particular, has been a standout performer this season, with his goal return, work rate and defensive prowess at opposing set-pieces making him absolutely pivotal in how the Mariners side operate. Wilson, too, has proved a handful for defenders over the last two games, with his hold-up play particularly impressive. Whilst Rekeil Pyke and Coventry City loanee Justin Obikwu are options available to Artell, it seems unlikely the front two will be changed at this juncture.

It's in midfield where changes are most likely. Gavan Holohan, Curtis Thompson and Jamie Andrews (on-loan from West Bromwich Albion) have worked in unison to provide a hardworking engine room, selfless in their work both in and out of possession.

All three, however, looked very tired in the latter stages of Tuesday's stalemate at AFC Wimbledon, and there are a few options available to the Mariners should they look to ease the workload of the aforementioned trio. Combative ball-winner Kieran Green could offer fresh legs in the holding role in front of the central defenders. Hull City loanee Harry Wood has the potential to bring a creative spark that links the play. Something that is still, perhaps, lacking from the balance of the side currently.

Another option open to Artell is to bring Liam Smith (currently on loan from Cheltenham Town) into the side at right wing-back, thus freeing up the ever-energetic Harry Clifton to move back into his box-to-box midfield role. So, there are a few options available should the Mariners choose to mix it up.

David Artell under pressure to make right Grimsby changes

Broadly speaking, Artell would like to once again select the same side that has served him well in recent games. Likewise, many fans would be keen to go again with the team that has competed well of late. There is an understandable desire to keep the status quo. Don't alter a side that's picking up results, so to speak.

Matches Played Goals For Goals Against Points 20. Doncaster Rovers 35 45 61 40 21. Grimsby Town 34 45 60 34 22. Colchester United 34 45 62 32 23. Forest Green Rovers 35 34 62 27 24. Sutton United 36 40 68 26

The alternative way of looking at it, of course, is that with such a busy schedule currently being played out on heavy pitches, it's important to keep players as fresh as possible to maintain performance levels and prevent injuries to key players such as Holohan and Thompson, who is still building up his fitness following his January move from Cheltenham Town. Two men who will be vital in the run-in as the Mariners look to pull to safety.

It's undoubtedly a difficult balancing act for David Artell, as and when to make changes. But it's a conundrum he will have to get right as he looks to steer his side to safety.