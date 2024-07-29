Highlights Grimsby fans have high hopes for new signing Svanthórsson, mirroring Dembélé's rise to success from the club in 2017-18.

Svanthórsson, a speedy right-winger from Iceland, aims to follow Dembélé's footsteps and dazzle Grimsby supporters with his skills.

Despite a thin squad, the addition of Svanthórsson and the return of Vernam are crucial for Grimsby's offensive strategies in the upcoming season.

Russell Slade's second spell as Grimsby Town manager in 2017-18 won't live long in the memory of Mariners supporters, as their side turned in some distinctly average displays and, ultimately, struggled in the fourth-tier. One bright spot, however, was the signing of talented winger Siriki Dembélé, who went on to reach high levels in the English game, and the Blundell Park faithful will hope new signing Jason Dadi Svanthórsson can follow suit by making a real positive impact.

The capture of Icelandic international Svanthórsson is seen as something of a coup by David Artell, having joined for an undisclosed fee from top flight side Breidablik in his homeland, and with the attacker sharing many similar attributes to Dembélé, it's hoped he could be the next player to flourish in a Grimsby shirt and catch the attention of those from further up the pyramid.

24-year-old Svanthórsson is, like Dembélé, predominantly a right-sided winger, but capable of playing anywhere across the forward line. The diminutive wide man is quick, possessing a genuine edge and threat to his game. Frequently getting himself into good areas, the Icelander has an impressive goal contribution ratio, either providing for others or finding the net himself with regularity.

Already capped five times by his country, it's likely Svanthórsson sees Grimsby as a stepping stone in progressing his career. In doing that, the Mariners will hope to benefit in the short-term from the talents of a player who is, perhaps, of a higher calibre than many fellow League Two players.

Dembélé was only at Blundell Park for one season, but shone brightly and has subsequently earned himself numerous moves to the higher reaches of the game. Both the Mariners and their new winger will be hoping history repeats itself in this regard.

Dembélé has struggled to settle in recent seasons

Dembélé's start in the professional game took on a somewhat unusual direction. The winger, born in the Ivory Coast, spent much of his youth in Scotland, largely with the junior sides of both Dundee United and Ayr United.

He then joined the Nike Football Academy, an initiative set up by the sporting apparel giant that saw unattached players under 20-years-of-age given the opportunity to train and play high-level trial matches with the intention of finding a professional club and a pathway into the game.

Siriki Dembélé's career path and statistics to date, as per Transfermarkt Season(s) Club Total Appearances Goals Assists 2017/18 Grimsby Town 39 4 3 2018–2022 Peterborough United (permanent) 147 30 30 2022–2023 AFC Bournemouth (permanent) 22 2 2 2022/23 AJ Auxerre (loan) 12 0 0 2023 - Birmingham City (permanent) 37 6 1

Having caught the eye of Slade through these arranged matches, and following a short time training with the Mariners, Dembélé joined the club in the summer of 2017, penning a one-year deal, with the club holding a further year's option.

The 2017/18 League Two campaign was a tough one for a Grimsby side whose poor form saw Slade replaced by Michael Jolley in the dugout, and ended with them scraping survival on the penultimate weekend. Dembélé, however, impressed with his pace, trickery and close control, and though the Mariners triggered the extra year in his contract, the winger was soon on the move regardless, joining League One side Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee ahead of the following season.

The Ivorian-born player further excelled during his four-year stay with the Posh, where he made 147 appearances in all competitions, scoring 30 times and assisting on a further 30 occasions.

This form attracted interest from then Championship side AFC Bournemouth, whom he signed for during the 2023 January transfer window.

Since that move, however, Dembélé has struggled for consistent game-time. Finding himself out of favour on the south coast, the dynamic attacker headed out to French football the following January, joining Ligue 1 side Auxerre on loan for the remainder of the campaign; one which ended in relegation for the club, with the former Grimsby man unable to have a positive effect.

Last summer Dembélé left Bournemouth for Birmingham City, and while the winger was one of the Blues' better performers, he couldn't prevent the St Andrew's outfit from also suffering relegation, this time to the English third-tier.

Birmingham appear to have strengthened significantly this summer, however, with the aim of an instant return to the Championship and beyond. If they can keep hold of him, Dembélé is likely to play a key role for Chris Davies' side. Now 27-years-old and playing at a level he knows well and has succeeded at previously, it's hoped the winger can get both his and his club's fortunes prospering once again.

Svanthórsson and Vernam have vital roles for Grimsby this season

Being new to the English game and integrating into a different culture, Svanthórsson will need time to settle, adapt and adjust. Grimsby fans, however, will be hopeful of him bringing more of a creative spark and dynamism to what was, Danny Rose aside, a largely blunt Mariners attack last season.

Supporters are growing anxious at what is still somewhat of a threadbare squad assembled to this point, and while frequent injury issues aren't helping with this and further additions are expected soon, it could be argued that the Mariners have failed to significantly address the obvious lack of pace and physicality within their ranks.

The one exception to this is their new Icelandic winger, and he, alongside fit-again left-sided player Charles Vernam (pictured above), will be expected to be a key player in creating, scoring and getting his side up the pitch to counter and relieve pressure.

Vernam struggled with injury for much of the last campaign, but when fit and firing, he too offers that pace and imagination that puts opponents on the back foot. Artell's squad isn't blessed with too many options in this regard, and it'll be up to the aforementioned duo, alongside last season's top scorer Rose, to provide much of Grimsby's attacking threat throughout the 2024/25 campaign. Whether Svanthórsson can equal or better Dembélé's contribution will be vital to their hopes.