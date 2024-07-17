Highlights Coach Artell emphasises constant improvement during pre-season, pushing players to reach high standards in upcoming games.

Grimsby Town aiming for a strong start in 2024/25 season with rigorous pre-season fixtures to align recruitment and coaching methods.

Mariners supporters hopeful that hard work in friendlies will lead to better results in League Two campaign. Success hinges on consistent progress.

Grimsby Town's pre-season is well underway now, and while friendly results aren't important, a gradual improvement of performance level and understanding of style and structure being aspired towards is sought after, and head coach David Artell's recent comments highlight his determination to get the very best from his players, both individually and collectively.

The Mariners made it three wins from three friendly games with a 2-0 victory over National League side Boston United earlier this week, following on from successes of a similar nature against local eighth-tier sides Grimsby Borough and Cleethorpes Town respectively.

While a number of important first-team players are making their way back from injury and treatment, a mixture of first-team players, youngsters and trialists have taken to the field during these matches, and while manager Artell has been pleased with the effort and willingness of his men to put what they are working on in training into practice, he admits he's looking for more in upcoming games, telling the club's official X account he's "a hard man to please" as he looks to fine-tune his possession-based approach over the summer period.

Speaking after last weekend's win at Cleethorpes, the former Gibraltar international commented "it's about constantly getting better and ironing out things. The good thing is the application is there. They're trying. There was some really good bits of quality in sporadic parts. We want to see specific things and we did in patches."

These measured responses send a message to Grimsby's players, that while their head coach is pleased with the desire shown to some degree, he's expecting consistent progress moving forward, with no resting on their values at any stage.

Artell's desire for continuous improvement should please Grimsby supporters

Actions speak louder than words, and, having had a difficult time of things in the main this century, Grimsby fans are both anxious and excited ahead of the new campaign.

Many are looking forward to seeing what Artell can put in place, having had the opportunity to bring in his own players and work on the methods he favours throughout the summer without the pressure of picking up points.

Grimsby Town's pre-season fixtures Date Opponent 09/07/2024 Grimsby Borough (A) (won 2-0) 13/07/2024 Cleethorpes Town (A) (won 2-0) 16/07/2024 Boston United (A) (won 2-0) 20/07/2024 York City (A) 27/07/2024 South Shields (A) 30/07/2024 Rotherham United (H) 31/07/2024 Alfreton Town (A) 03/08/2024 Mansfield Town (H)

Grimsby continue their 2024/25 season preparations with a trip to another National League side, York City, this week before taking in fixtures against sixth-tier sides South Shields and Alfreton Town and League One's Rotherham United and Mansfield Town respectively, as they look to hit the ground running on August 10th's opening day.

Of course, that will come round quickly, but it's hoped the Mariners will be better prepared this time around, with the alignment between the recruitment and coaching set-ups being more stringently adhered to.

The proof of how successfully that has been achieved will only become evident when the competitive action begins, but Mariners supporters should be pleased with their head coach's recent comments, and how they point to the high standards he expects, while remaining hopeful that all these factors combined will lead to brighter times ahead for their club.

Grimsby face a tough set of fixtures to begin 2024/25 season

Artell and his side will be hoping to have ironed out any stylistic issues ahead of their opening fixtures, beginning with games against two sides recently relegated from League One in the shape of Fleetwood Town and Cheltenham Town respectively.

Grimsby Town's opening fixtures for 2024/25 Date Opponent 10/08/2024 Fleetwood Town (A) (League Two) 13/08/2024 Bradford City (H) (Carabao Cup First Round) 17/08/2024 Cheltenham Town (H) (League Two) 22/08/2024 Notts County (A) (League Two) 31/08/2024 Bradford City (H) (League Two) 03/09/2024 Manchester City U21's (Football League Trophy) 07/09/2024 Chesterfield (A) League Two

That's followed up by equally difficult-looking games against geographically close sides Notts County, Bradford City and Chesterfield, while the Mariners also meet the Bantams at Blundell Park in the Carabao Cup during the first week of the campaign.

On paper, it's a tough start for Grimsby, but their head coach and his staff will hope to have his side ready to meet the demands of an ever-competitive fourth-tier, and show their pre-season work, both in terms of recruitment and their efforts on the training ground, can lead to a more successful, enjoyable League Two campaign for all involved at Blundell Park.