The season drawing to a close leads to a period of evaluation and assessment with a view to making the necessary improvements that will lead to progress moving forward. It's also a time for the retention and release of players from clubs up and down the country, and David Artell will be combining these two factors in an attempt to make his Grimsby Town side a more competitive League Two outfit for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Mariners head into the summer on the back of a tough nine months, one which saw them only confirm their Football League safety in the penultimate week of the regular season. It's been a slog, and for this not to be repeated, player recruitment must be more considered. A factor that is vital in any club's success, Chair Jason Stockwood has already updated fans on how Grimsby will look at approaching the summer window.

There are a few key ingredients that Artell must add if he is to propel his side to the right end of the table. These include pace, power, creativity, quality, and a winning mentality, and two players who could help with regard to the latter three of those are recently released Stockport County men Myles Hippolyte and Ryan Croasdale.

Midfield is certainly an area of the Mariners squad that needs bolstering. Curtis Thompson has been a superb addition, but with Gavan Holohan having moved on and Harry Clifton and Callum Ainley still in talks over new deals, Grimsby must have their eye on suitable alternatives that bring an added touch of class at League Two level.

Myles Hippolyte career path to date, as per Transfermarkt Season(s) Club 2012/13 Brentford 2012/13 Southall (loan) 2013/14 Southall (permanent) 2013/14 Hayes & Yeading (permanent) 2013/14 Burnham FC (permanent) 2013/14 Southall (permanent) 2014/15 Livingston (Scotland) (permanent) 2015 - 2017 Falkirk (Scotland) (permanent) 2017/2018 St Mirren (Scotland) (permanent) 2018/19 Dunfermline Athletic (Scotland) (permanent) 2019/20 Yeovil Town (permanent) 2020 - 2022 Scunthorpe United (permanent) 2022 - 2024 Stockport County (permanent)

Hippolyte and Croasdale are different types of midfielders. The former is more of a creative presence, whereas the latter is a real leader in the engine room. One who can go box-to-box and win duels in the centre of the park. What they both bring to the table, however, is experience, guile, and a strong mentality, and, alongside Thompson, that's something Artell could definitely use to build his squad around.

Duo serial winners with Stockport County

Signing for Stockport from AFC Fylde and Scunthorpe United respectively, Croasdale and Hippolyte have played a major role in County's steep rise from the National League to League One in the space of three seasons.

Having won the National League title in 2021/22 campaign, Dave Challinor's side missed out on back-to-back promotions as they lost out on penalties to Carlisle United in 2023's fourth-tier play-off final. The Hatters bounced back in emphatic fashion, however, comfortably winning League Two this season, with the aforementioned duo again playing their part.

Both now 29 years old and used to being part of a winning culture, Hippolyte and Croasdale will be on the radar of many fourth-tier sides. The availability of two footballers in their peak years, but offering different attributes, is sure to catch the eye of many. While there are numerous different factors for players to consider when choosing their next destination, the Mariners would offer a decent alternative for players hoping for further success.

Ryan Croasdale's career path to date, as per Transfermarkt Season(s) Club 2013/14 Preston North End 2013/14 Tamworth (loan) 2014 - 2016 Sheffield Wednesday (permanent) 2016 - 2018 Kidderminster Harriers (permanent) 2018 - 2020 AFC Fylde (permanent) 2020 - 2024 Stockport County (permanent)

Grimsby ticks all the boxes of strong ownership, good facilities, and a sizable, passionate fanbase to play in front of home and away, and while the location and the financial package offered will likely dictate players' next move, they are certainly the kind of individuals Artell will be looking for to enable his Mariners side to kick-on to better things.

Experience is vital for success in League Two

The fourth tier is a physically demanding division that requires nous and clever game management to win with regularity. It's noticeable that teams that flourish at this level usually have a wealth of battle-hardened, experienced players at the heart of things. The former County pair fit that bill perfectly.

Grenada international Hippolyte, an attacking midfielder known to operate centrally or from the left, has had spells in non-league and Scotland prior to his time in the EFL with both Scunthorpe United and Stockport, amassing more than 300 appearances at various levels over the last decade.

Combative midfielder Croasdale is a former England C international who came through the ranks at Preston. Spending much of his career in the National League with AFC Fylde and the Hatters, he's made 256 appearances since 2016 - 162 of those for the Edgeley Park outfit he regularly captained throughout their successes.

Either or both would make ideal additions to any League Two side looking to improve. While youth and energy are vital, the importance of surrounding them with reliable, seasoned players who have achieved consistently at this level of the game can't be understated.

The lower leagues are awash with young footballers loaned out from Premier League and Championship clubs' youth setups. But while some work out superbly, many of them aren't instantly ready for the vast difference between academy football and the harsh realities of the men's game.

It's vital to get the blend right, with experience to guide the energy; composure and know-how at key times, both on the pitch and on the training ground. Players you can rely upon from one game to the next, and the recently released Stockport men provide all of the above, along with genuine quality and a tenacity to win, which Grimsby Town could do with adding ahead of the new campaign.