Grimsby Town's player recruitment strategy is data-led these days, with the club looking for gems that have escaped the net of others, ones that can be polished up, developed, and sold on at a profit.

This has seen the Mariners begin to look further afield in their scouting, with Icelandic winger Jason Dadi Svanthórsson and central defender Cameron McJannet brought in from Besta deild karla club Breidablik and League of Ireland outfit Derry City respectively over the summer.

While talk of a move for Hungarian-born Faroese midfielder Géza Dávid Turi, currently contracted to VÍkingur - a top club in the 23-year-old's adopted country - continues, there's sure to be others on David Artell's radar, too.

One such player could be St Mirren striker Kieran Offord, following the 20-year-old's goal-laden spell on loan at Northern Ireland's Crusaders recently.

Having featured for the Paisley club's first-team on 14 occasions, the youngster has had previous temporary spells with the likes of East Stirlingshire, Alloa Athletic, Edinburgh City, and Stirling Albion further down the Scottish pyramid prior to signing what was initially a season-long loan at Seaview last summer.

The Airdrie-born striker has been in ruthless form in front of goal in the NIFL Premiership, scoring 14 goals in 26 appearances, leading to the Saints activating the January recall clause and bringing him back to Scotland this month.

Offord's St Mirren contract expires in the summer, making him a cost-effective option for Artell

Grimsby boss David Artell is a huge advocate of trusting young players, having previously done so with former club Crewe Alexandra, and in his 15 months at Blundell Park thus far.

Showing a knack for improving players on the training ground, the Mariners chief may view Offord as a rough diamond worth gambling on, particularly with the Scots' St Mirren contract due to expire in five months as things stand.

The diminutive forward is tenacious in the press, pacy and willing to run channels and play on the shoulder of defenders, and most importantly, is a clinical finisher when presented with the opportunity, as his recent haul proves.

Being 20 years-of-age, any club looking to sign Offord will have to either agree a fee with the Saints to acquire the striker over the coming week, or wait and pay a compensation fee over the summer upon the expiry of his deal.

That price tag is likely to be significantly lower due to his current contractual situation, however, and the former Scottish youth international represents an exciting possibility for many clubs across the UK.

He certainly possesses huge potential, with plenty of time to develop and improve further by working under the guidance of Artell, should he head to the East Coast. That could present the Mariners with a two-fold benefit; goals in the shorter-term, and a potential profit in the long-term.

Other clubs are interested in signing the striker in January

Given Offord's strike rate and potential, it's little surprise that the attacker has drawn interest from other clubs, particularly in Northern Ireland, where he's stood out of late.

The Irish media are reporting that Belfast duo Linfield and Glentoran are keen on bringing the 20-year-old back across the Irish Sea this month, with the former having missed out on other targets.

With Linfield looking odds on to win the NIFL Premiership title, along with the history and stature of the club, the Mariners would have to move quickly and decisively if they are to have a chance of acquiring the youngster ahead of others.

That said, while the aforementioned Belfast clubs can offer the opportunity of European football, the week-to-week league standard isn't, perhaps, as tempting as the opportunity to play in the EFL for a progressive coach and club.

Current NIFL Premiership top 7 (as per 22/01/25) Position/Club P GD Pts 1. Linfield 24 +29 54 2. Dungannon Swifts 25 +6 39 3. Glentoran 23 +8 38 4. Portadown 24 +4 37 5. Cliftonville 23 +5 34 6. Crusaders 25 -5 34 7. Larne 18 +9 32

Offord's goals have fired Crusaders into the top-half of a division somewhat skewed by Larne's exploits in the UEFA Europa Conference League, leaving them with multiple games in hand. It's certainly a huge blow for the Crues to lose their talisman mid-season.

Their loss could be the Mariners' gain, both in goals, and ultimately profit. Artell should consider swooping for the striker before it's too late.