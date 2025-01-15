Grimsby Town's league position and recently introduced data-led recruitment strategy means there's no frantic need to add new bodies to an inconsistent, but certainly much-improved squad being assembled by boss David Artell.

That said, it's likely there will be some movement over the next couple of weeks, with any new signings likely to be with a view to the future as well as the present, and Tamworth winger Beck-Ray Enoru presents a two-fold opportunity in this regard - adding variety and guile to the Mariners' ranks, and the potential to make the club a windfall should he continue to develop and shine at the higher level.

In the 14 months that Artell has been in the Blundell Park dugout, he has improved the technical attributes of the players at his disposal, while the likes of Cameron McJannett, George McEachran, and Jason Dadi Svanthórsson, all brought in over the summer, have elevated those qualities within the Grimsby side further.

The next step is, perhaps, to add some pace in attacking areas. Aside from wide man Charles Vernam, a very good player at fourth-tier level when fit, but one who struggles with persistent injuries, there's very little genuine speed and ability to beat a man within the Mariners' squad at present.

Cameroon-born Enoru, who was playing for seventh-tier Barwell last season, stood out in a resilient Tamworth performance against Premier League Tottenham in the FA Cup third round recently, with the 22-year-old posing the Lambs' biggest attacking threat while driving them up the pitch from the left-wing.

He possesses the skill set that Grimsby are missing. One that would aid them in numerous ways, and turn them into a more well-rounded attacking unit.

Beck-Ray Enoru's pace would give the Mariners midfield more time on the ball

Artell has undoubtedly made his side more comfortable in possession, be that developing pre-existing players or bringing in players with a greater technical skill set.

The aforementioned McJannet and McEachran, along with the emergence of youngster Evan Khouri as a key first-team player, has seen Grimsby become happier to play through the lines and willing to get on the ball in tighter spaces in their own half while under pressure.

Opponents have begun to realise, however, that pressing the Mariners high in relentless fashion can lead to them coming unstuck and struggling to get out, leading to mistakes and the concession of goals.

With little pace on the shoulder of the last defender, and few players willing to carry the ball at speed, opposition sides are beginning to pin Grimsby back in this manner, and it's something that Artell will be looking to address.

Signing Enoru, or someone of his ilk, would certainly help. It would give defenders something else to think about, and, perhaps, result in opponents dropping ten yards deeper, thus giving McEachran and co more time on the ball to play those incisive passes that lead to the creation of pressure, territory, and ultimately goals.

The Tamworth man, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is a hard worker and someone more than willing to do his defensive duties when required. However, it's that dynamic creative spark he offers that the Mariners could benefit from at this point.

Should the youngster continue to excel at EFL level, there's every chance the Blundell Park outfit could benefit financially in the future, too, with the Tamworth man's potential clear for all to see.

Should Enoru make the step up into the Football League, he'll need time to adjust to the requirements of the full-time game and training on a daily basis.

Tamworth are one of the few remaining part-time clubs in the National League, with the Cameroonian working in retail when he's not turning out for a Lambs side diligently put together by manager Andy Peaks.

Many of the fifth-tier club's players stood out during their clash with Ange Postecoglou's side, and Peaks will be aware that the exposure the tie received will almost certainly attract interest in some of his key men.

Current League Two Standings (Top half), as per Flashscore Position/Club Matches Played Points GD 1. Walsall 24 55 +27 2. Crewe Alexandra 25 43 +11 3. Salford City 24 42 +10 4. Port Vale 25 41 +4 5. AFC Wimbledon 23 40 +16 6. Notts County 24 40 +12 7. Doncaster Rovers 25 40 +5 8. Bradford City 24 38 +6 9. Grimsby Town 25 37 -4 10. Chesterfield 24 34 +9 11. MK Dons 23 34 +5 12. Bromley 24 34 +5

With the Mariners, realistically, only having an outside shot of the play-offs, and highly unlikely to find themselves in danger of relegation, bringing in Enoru now and gradually introducing him to the rigours of League Two football ahead of next season could be a wise move by Artell and a sensible long-term investment by the Grimsby hierarchy.