Highlights Grimsby Town boss David Artell needs full-backs with skill in possession and attacking prowess for squad revamp.

Decision needed on youth versus experience for summer signings, focusing on modern full-back demands.

Southampton's Derrick Abu offers potential with technical ability despite areas needing improvement, ideal for Grimsby.

One of many areas Grimsby Town boss David Artell will be looking to strengthen his squad over the summer is at full-back, where a revamp is required to add both depth and quality, and preferably players that are comfortable in possession while perhaps offering an attacking option when the Mariners are on the front foot.

With many players out of contract in the coming weeks, there will be no shortage of options available. Artell will need to consider whether to go with youth or experience. A lot is expected of modern-day full-backs physically – being able to get up and down the pitch with regularity is a necessity.

Likewise, is the ability to influence your side going forward, being able to carry the ball at speed and get your side up the pitch. One player that offers this is Southampton youngster Derrick Abu, who impressed during a loan spell at Grimsby's League Two rivals, Harrogate Town, during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Related Grimsby Town should look to Burton Albion for Gavan Holohan replacement: View Artell will now be looking for a replacement capable of going box to box and offering an attacking threat while adding a sprinkling of quality

As well as being quick, strong, and powerful, Abu is a technically gifted, skillful operator; a talented dribbler who is able to dominate the right-hand side of the pitch. The 20-year-old is a product of the Chelsea youth setup, where he spent over a decade in the junior sides, before switching to the Saints last summer when his contract with the Blues expired.

Abu, born in Germany and of Nigerian parentage, initially joined up with Southampton's Under-21 side and has yet to make a senior appearance for the South Coast club. The former England Under-17 international got his first taste of senior football when he joined Simon Weaver's Sulphurites at the end of the winter transfer window, quickly looking at ease - not only technically, but also looking more than comfortable meeting the physical demands of a tough fourth-tier.

20-year-old is still a work in progress

While Abu stood out at Harrogate and appears a genuinely well-rounded player with real potential, his statistics during that spell point to areas where further improvement is required. Information provided by FotMob shows Abu dominated defensively, winning a large percentage of his aerial duels and succeeding with a vast number of his defensive actions.

Derrick Abu's statistics for Harrogate Town (01/02/24-27/4/24), as per FotMob Attribute Performance level/Total Games played 14 Games started 12 Total minutes played 1,087' Aerial duels won 94% Defensive actions 89% Touches 63% Chances created 0

However, while the right-back saw plenty of the ball, he, perhaps, needs to make more of his opportunities in attacking quarters, be that through crosses, chance creation, or attempts on goal. These will be areas of his game the youngster will be looking to fine-tune and improve before pushing for a place in the first-team picture at St Mary's, but it's fair to say Abu has it within him to be the complete full-back, given more experience of and exposure to first-team football.

He still only has those 14 senior appearances for Harrogate to his name. A full season on loan in League Two would certainly help his development with the aforementioned aspects further, and his overall skill set could be hugely beneficial to Grimsby should boss David Artell explore the opportunity.

Mariners short in full-back positions

Grimsby have a lot of work to do over the summer as they look to push on following a tough campaign last time out. While the Mariners wait for an answer from Denver Hume regarding his renewed contract offer, fellow left-back Anthony Glennon has been released.

On the right, Cheltenham Town loanee Liam Smith departed at the season's conclusion while Michee Efete, a member of the 2021/22 promotion squad and a key part of the following year's FA Cup run, was allowed to leave the club in January, joining Scottish top-flight side Ross County. Toby Mullarkey played the majority of last season in the full-back role but looked much more comfortable when he moved into the right-sided centre-back position as Artell's side changed system and style in the spring.

Whether Hume decides to stay or not, the Mariners will require at least one left-sided defender for competition and depth, while they, perhaps, need to add two right-backs ahead of the new campaign, certainly if they choose to keep Mullarkey operating centrally.

With Artell finishing the season with a back three, it would be beneficial if any new additions were also competent in a slightly more pushed-on wing-back role, too, should the Grimsby boss look to revisit that approach at times throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

Abu is certainly capable of playing either role and would allow for tactical flexibility in this regard. The youngster is still very much learning his trade, but the potential is there for all to see. Whether the Southampton man is on Grimsby's radar or not, he's certainly the type of full-back the Mariners should be aspiring to sign in their pursuit of improvement.