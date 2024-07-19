Highlights Key players' injuries are impacting recruitment decisions for Grimsby Town's coach, hinting at possible squad adjustments.

Defensive lineup looks strong, but midfield and forward areas need reinforcement with injuries affecting key players.

Expect additions via loan deals and assessment of trialists to bolster squad depth for upcoming season challenges.

While Grimsby Town head coach David Artell will be satisfied with how pre-season is going up to this point, both on and off the pitch, the one nagging frustration is the continued absence of some key men through injury, with the Mariners' manager hinting that it may have an impact on the final pieces of his recruitment ahead of the closure of the transfer window at the end of August.

While the former Crewe Alexandra boss has mentioned his desire to operate with a smaller squad this season, the ongoing recovery from knocks to important first-team players Danny Rose and Doug Tharme, along with Rekeil Pyke carried over from the last campaign may see the need for an extra body or two, than first planned.

Winger Charles Vernam is also yet to feature in the three preparation friendly games played against Grimsby Borough, Cleethorpes Town and Boston United respectively, but pictures of him in training would indicate he's soon to return.

It's the temporary loss of captain and top scorer Rose and commanding central defender Tharme, however, that will be on Artell's mind, and while he'll look forward to welcoming them back to full fitness as soon as possible, the fact that they've missed a portion of pre-season means it's likely to take them some time to get up to speed, and, at least in the short-term, more depth may need adding to the Mariners squad to meet the demands of a busy schedule in league and cup(s).

Speaking on the club's official X account last week, the Grimsby manager noted the number of injuries to key personnel, while going onto to say the club are still searching for further reinforcements as he prepares his squad for the upcoming 2024/25 season: "We've got one or two more injuries than we'd like but that is to be expected really, in pre-season. We have three that have carried over from last season, if we get three or four of them back in the next few weeks say, then we'll be okay. We still have business to do in the window and we're hopeful."

The 43-year-old's comments highlight his hopes of soon adding more bodies regardless of the current absentees, but also perhaps point to the need for additional recruits should Rose, Tharme and co. need longer to make their returns.

Grimsby midfield and forward options a little light

Grimsby are largely well set defensively, with the addition of full-backs Tyrell Warren (pictured above), Lewis Cass and Matty Carson and centre-back Cameron McJannet joining the likes of Denver Hume, Tharme and Harvey Rodgers to form a versatile, flexible backline capable of operating in multiple formations. Jordan Wright, signed from Lincoln City, joins Jake Eastwood as the club's goalkeeping options.

Grimsby Town's contracted squad to date, as per 18/07/24 Player Position Age Jordan Wright Goalkeeper 25 Jake Eastwood Goalkeeper 27 Tyrell Warren Right-back/Centre-back 25 Lewis Cass Right-back/Centre-back 24 Denver Hume Left-back 25 Matty Carson Left-back/Wing-back 21 Doug Tharme Centre-back 24 Harvey Rodgers Centre-back 27 Cameron McJannet Centre-back/Left-back 25 Curtis Thompson Central midfielder 30 Kieran Green Central midfielder 27 Callum Ainley Central midfielder 26 George McEachran Central midfielder 23 Evan Khouri Central midfielder 21 Harvey Cribb Central midfielder 18 Jason Dadi Svanthórsson Winger/Forward 24 Charles Vernam Winger/Forward 27 Danny Rose Forward 30 Donovan Wilson Forward 27 Rekeil Pyke Forward 26 Cameron Gardner Forward 18 Charlie Clements Forward 17

Further up the pitch, however, there's still work to be done. As the Mariners will, quite probably, set up with a three-man midfield more often than not, a creative, and possibly another holding player is required to compliment and assist the attributes of Curtis Thompson, Kieran Green, Callum Ainley, George McEachran and Evan Khouri in the Grimsby engine room.

Wide and forward areas are similarly light in personnel, with Rose and Pyke injured, Donovan Wilson is the only fit senior striker at present, while, until Vernam's return, new signing Jason Dadi Svanthórsson is the sole winger in the squad.

Youngsters Cameron Gardner (forward), Harvey Cribb (midfielder) and Charlie Clements (forward) are well thought of and may get some opportunities in the EFL Trophy, should they not be loaned out, but it's clear to see where and what pieces of the jigsaw are still to be applied to make Artell's side a force in next season's fourth-tier.

Artell assessing trialists and loan options

While further permanent signings are likely, the Grimsby head coach has made it known that he expects to add some players on loan later in the window.

These deals often fall into place in August, once clubs have the majority of their squads in place and can therefore judge who to let out in search of game time and experience. The loan market can be a cost-effective way for lower league sides to add quality and depth to their ranks, but, as these players are often youngsters, it's a balancing act to make sure you bring in the right kinds of characters who are ready to impact the senior game.

League Two is a physically demanding division, where a certain amount of knowledge and nous is required to succeed, so being selective over which players to borrow from higher up the pyramid can often be a marginal gain over your competitors.

The Mariners have also run the rule over numerous trialists in the opening weeks of pre-season. While many haven't made an impression, former Charlton Athletic man Tolu Ladapo has looked very lively and may be in line to earn himself a permanent contract at Blundell Park. Former Hull City youngster James Simms is another who's been given repeated run-outs in recent friendlies as Artell keeps an open mind in adding the remaining parts to his squad and freeing himself of any nagging doubts around the make-up of his unit.