Highlights George McEachran impresses early as a classy operator in Grimsby Town's midfield, showing intelligence and technical qualities.

McEachran fits perfectly into David Artell's possession-based style, providing a calming presence and creative solutions on the ball.

Centre-back Cameron McJannet also shines early, showing good reading of the game and comfortable on the ball for a much-changed Mariners side.

It's still very early days when assessing Grimsby Town's realistic hopes for the season ahead. Likewise, it's too soon to make fair, considered judgements on the players added this summer and their suitability in improving David Artell's squad. A couple of new arrivals have stood out already, however, with former Swindon Town midfielder George McEachran in particular looking like a very classy operator in the Mariners' engine room during the opening two games against Fleetwood Town and Bradford City in league and cup respectively.

Approaching his 24th birthday, McEachran, whose older brother Josh plays for Championship side Oxford United, arrived at Blundell Park in the close season, penning a two-year deal following his release from the Robins after a 16-month stay at the County Ground.

George McEachran's career path to date, as per Transfermarkt Season(s) Club 2018–2022 Chelsea Under-23's 2019/20 SC Cambuur (Netherlands) (loan) 2020/21 MVV Maastricht (Netherlands) (loan) 2023–2024 Swindon Town (permanent) 2024 - Grimsby Town (permanent)

Like his brother, the diminutive play-maker came through the youth ranks at Premier League club Chelsea. Despite not making a senior appearance for the Blues, McEachran did make the bench on occasion, while being a regular performer for the Under-18's, 19's, 21's, and 23's at Stamford Bridge, regularly partaking in UEFA age group tournaments.

Having also been involved with the England national junior teams from the Under-16's to Under-19's, including being part of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup winning squad in 2017, McEachran has real pedigree. Also spending some time on-loan in Dutch football prior to leaving Chelsea, the midfielder arrived at Grimsby well-versed in the requirements of League Two football after making 55 fourth-tier appearances during his time in Wiltshire.

McEachran appears to have settled quickly, instantly standing out as an important figure in a new-look Mariners side looking to dominate the ball in matches more often than not. He already looks a smart addition from David Artell, showing a level of relative intelligence and understanding to go with his undoubted technical qualities.

McEachran is perfect for Artell's preferred style

Grimsby manager David Arteli is a well-known advocate of a possession-based game, looking to play out from the back at every opportunity, working the ball through the lines.

Having tried to implement this style upon his arrival last November, the former Crewe Alexandra boss switched to a more pragmatic style as the squad at his disposal at that time struggled with the keep-ball approach he was trying to introduce.

Following a difficult campaign last time out, one which culminated in the Mariners securing their Football League safety on the penultimate weekend, Artell used the summer to bring in players more comfortable on the ball in tight spaces as he looks to progress his side, both stylistically and in terms of results.

McEachran is the perfect fit. Happy to receive the ball deep in his own half, under pressure, and find solutions to beat the press and get his side on the front foot. The cultured left-footer is a calming presence, looking assured, unflustered, and always willing to receive the ball and take the pressure off his teammates.

His weight of pass is often well calculated, and McEachran has already made himself a vital cog in the Mariners machine, with supporters hoping that he can help their side look much more fluid and creative across the 2024/25 season.

McEachran not the only one to impress in opening matches

The former Swindon man isn't alone in making a positive early impression in a black and white shirt. Centre-back Cameron McJannet also looks the part after joining from League of Ireland side Derry City.

Once of Stoke City, McJannet has slotted into the left-sided centre-back role seamlessly, looking a good reader of the game, while often being the starting point of Grimsby's attacking passages of play. With Doug Tharme yet to return to fitness, the 25-year-old has been partnered by Harvey Rodgers at the heart of a much-changed Mariners defence, and the respective skill-sets of the pair have complimented one another so far.

McJannet is another who is comfortable in possession, happy to receive the ball while being pressed, and having joined Grimsby halfway through the Irish season, looks in good shape physically.

While he's not the biggest of central defenders, and the Mariners look a small side physically by comparison to others - something that's going to require consideration when defending set-pieces - McJannet has joined McEachran in standing out as tidy footballers and shrewd acquisitions by manager Artell. Swindon's decision to release the latter appears to be a huge gain for Grimsby.