When released Morecambe forward Pádraig Amond signed for Grimsby Town in the summer of 2015, sections of the Mariners support weren't overly familiar with him as a player. By the time he left a year later, he'd become a figure they wouldn't forget as his goals helped fire Paul Hurst's side to promotion. The poorly handled nature of his 2016 departure, however, is remembered for all the wrong reasons, and left the Blundell Park faithful confused and frustrated in equal measure.

Having come through the ranks at Shamrock Rovers in his native Ireland, Amond also had spells at Sligo Rovers, Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira and Accrington Stanley, before subsequently joining Morecambe and then the Mariners, arriving at the East Coast at 27 years-of-age and heading into the prime of his career.

Amond had always scored goals throughout his time in the game, but not to the level he did for Grimsby Town that season. Forming a fearsome strike partnership with Omar Bogle, the former Republic of Ireland under-21 international was prolific, scoring over 30 league (including play-offs) goals for Hurst's side as he spearheaded their ultimately successful push for promotion to the Football League.

However, at the season's conclusion, and with hopes of Amond and Bogle helping the Mariners further progress in the EFL, the Irishman was, somewhat bizarrely, allowed to leave the club as he joined League Two rivals Hartlepool United on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract.

Grimsby's fans were left bemused and angered that one of their key attacking threats and a major reason for their promotion was allowed to move on in such a shortsighted way, and Amond lifted the lid on his exit when speaking to Grimsby Town fanzine Cod Almighty in 2020. The Irishman was initially offered a contract extension midway through the 2015/16 campaign, which he rejected. "The club offered me a two-year deal on top of what I was already on. The main reason for turning this down was what was actually offered was very, very poor considering what I had done up to that time. I think I had scored 21 or 22 goals up to that time."

The poor basic contract terms offered wasn't the only reason for the striker rejecting the deal though, as he revealed the club wanted to "take out the standard clause that if we got promoted I got a 25 percent pay increase. That clause is standard in any contract that I'd signed before and since, and it's the same if you get relegated: you take a 25 percent reduction."

Amond was quick to point out manager Hurst agreed with his decision to reject the deal at that time, and was himself "disappointed" with the offer made to one of his key men. This wasn't the end of the matter, though, as the striker explained, an even lesser contract proposal was put to him once he and his teammates had clinched promotion in 2016.

"I was expecting an offer, obviously, but I didn't think it would be a one-year deal and less money than I was offered in January. After 37 goals, to be offered £50 extra, on a one-year deal, it wasn't exactly amazing. I was even more shocked than I was from the first meeting in January. I genuinely thought they had the wrong figures in front of them when it was offered."

Having had such a prolific season in front of goal, Amond knew he'd be a man in demand, so he rejected the Mariners latest offer and joined fellow League Two side Hartlepool United and then Newport County, both of which he returned to haunt Grimsby with, scoring against his former club with regularity.

Pádraig Amond's career path to date, as per Transfermarkt Season(s) Club 2005 - 2009 Shamrock Rovers 2006/07 Kildare County (loan) 2009/10 Sligo Rovers (permanent) 2010 - 2012 Pacos de Ferreira (permanent) 2011/12 Accrington Stanley (loan) 2012/13 Accrington Stanley (permanent) 2013 - 2015 Morecambe (permanent) 2015/16 Grimsby Town (permanent) 2016/17 Hartlepool United (permanent) 2017 - 2022 Newport County (permanent) 2021/22 Exeter City (loan) 2022 - 2024 Woking (permanent) 2024 - Waterford

The way in which the club's hierarchy at the time treated Amond, a natural goalscorer at the height of his career whose goals had played a huge part in the club's 2015/16 success, is still spoken about in amazement by Mariners fans to this day.

Striker could have netted Grimsby Town a windfall

Looking at it from a different angle, the failure to offer Amond a suitable deal in 2016 could easily have cost the Mariners dearly in financial terms, too. You could speculate that, had the Irishman been given a longer deal on agreeable terms, and carried on his good form in a Grimsby shirt into the following campaign in League Two, he would certainly have attracted interest in the January 2017 transfer window.

Genuine goalscorers are a rare commodity, hugely sought after by clubs at all levels. It could be argued that, with Amond in ruthless form going into the peak of his career, the Blundell Park outfit had a marketable asset, one that realistically might have earned the club up to £250,000 in the modern game.

Of course, it's the removal of Amond's clever abilities and goalscoring exploits that infuriated Grimsby Town fans most, but from a business point of view, it was equally an incredulous decision lacking in forethought and understanding.

Striker's Grimsby exit was symptomatic of previous ownership

The club has come a long way in terms of infrastructure, resources, and staffing since the 2021 takeover of Jason Stockwood and Andrew Pettit. Prior to that, however, the club had neglected to keep up with the requirements of the modern game. The lack of coaching staff, analysts and fitness staff were all alluded to by Amond in his Cod Almighty interview. This, understandably, goes hand in hand with the general decline of the team on the pitch for a sustained period of time under the previous custodian.

The Amond saga amplifies this perfectly. The board at the time chose the exact opposite of speculating, to accumulate far too many times. Too happy to make-do. Taking people for granted. Whilst others kicked-on, the Mariners stood still, and the effects of that attitude left the club playing catch-up, something they'll likely be doing for some time yet.

Following his departure, Pádraig Amond spent one season at Hartlepool United before spending five years at Newport County, the last of which saw him join Exeter City on loan. Since then, the Irishman has spent time at National League club Woking before returning to the league of Ireland with Waterford. However, his season with Grimsby Town and his subsequent departure will be long remembered by Mariners' fans for vastly differing reasons.