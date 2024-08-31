While striker Omar Bogle was banging in the goals for sixth-tier Solihull Moors, Grimsby Town's 2015 move for the player was still something of an educated gamble.

However, fast-forward 18 months, and the attacker had brought promotion and a hefty profit to the Blundell Park outfit, proving the decision to bring in the West Midlands-born forward an exceptional one.

Powerful forward Bogle spent time with the respective youth academies of West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City, and Glasgow giants Celtic, but had to step back into non-league football initially to get his senior career going.

Omar Bogle's career path since 2012, as per Transfermarkt Season(s) Club 2012–2015 Solihull Moors 2015–2017 Grimsby Town (permanent) 2016/17 Wigan Athletic (permanent) 2017–2020 Cardiff City (permanent) 2017/18 Peterborough United (loan) 2018/19 Birmingham City (loan) 2018/19 Portsmouth (loan) 2019/20 ADO Den Haag (Netherlands) (loan) 2020/21 Charlton Athletic (permanent) 2020/21 Doncaster Rovers (permanent) 2021/22 Hartlepool United (permanent) 2022–2024 Newport County (permanent) 2024 - Crewe Alexandra (permanent)

His first break came at Hinckley United, a Conference North (sixth-tier) side at the time, where he instantly impressed, looking more than comfortable at the level.

The youngster's form during the brief spell with the now defunct club, nicknamed the Knitters, drew the attention of others, with the striker, who was quick, strong, and good with both feet, signing for Solihull Moors ahead of their 2012/13 Conference North season.

Bogle continued to develop at a rapid rate, spending three hugely productive seasons with the Moors, scoring prolifically (50 goals in 77 games) and attracting interest from clubs further up the pyramid.

Coming off the back of picking up the Conference North's Player of the Year award and Golden Boot at the conclusion of the 2014/15 campaign, the attacker joined National League side Grimsby, who saw off interest from others to secure the 21-year-old for an undisclosed fee and take a calculated risk that Bogle would continue to flourish at a higher level.

The powerful frontman certainly did that and more, forming a lethal strike partnership with Irishman Pádraig Amond that saw Paul Hurst's Grimsby keep pace with the league's top sides, ultimately claiming a play-off spot as the club sought a return to the EFL after six years in non-league.

Play-off hero Bogle went from strength to strength

While the Mariners would lose the play-off semi-final first leg 1-0 to Braintree Town at Blundell Park, they turned it around in the return match, winning 2-0 (AET), with Bogle grabbing the decisive winner to seal a place in the Wembley final.

Forest Green Rovers, who had finished above Grimsby in the final league standings, were the opponents in that showpiece, and Bogle was again the Mariners' hero, scoring twice in two minutes to put his side 2-0 up in a game they'd ultimately go on to win 3-1.

While Amond was somewhat disappointingly allowed to leave Blundell Park ahead of Grimsby's return to the Football League, Bogle, under contract for a further two years, stayed on and went from strength to strength.

Over the first-half of the 2017 campaign, one which saw Paul Hurst replaced in the Mariners' dugout by Bogle's old Solihull boss, Marcus Bignot, the striker was on fire, scoring 19 goals in 27 league games as January's transfer deadline day drew closer.

Amid interest from numerous higher league clubs, Bogle would ultimately join Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic for a reported seven-figure fee, ensuring the Mariners a hefty profit on their 2015 investment.

Striker struggled to settle at Wigan

Despite scoring goals aplenty at League Two level, Bogle found the significant step up to Championship level difficult.

This wasn't helped by the fact he'd joined a Wigan side scrambling towards the foot of the table, devoid of confidence, and creating little: not an easy predicament for a relatively young striker to come into.

It's fair to say Bogle's short stay at the DW Stadium (known today as The Brick Community Stadium) wasn't a particularly happy one for a player who went on to lead a nomadic career in the aftermath.

Notable clubs such as Cardiff City, Birmingham, Portsmouth and Charlton took a chance on the obvious talents of the striker, in the hope of reigniting his Grimsby form at a higher level.

It wasn't to be, however, and further sporadic spells with Dutch club ADO Den Haag, Doncaster Rovers, and Hartlepool United proved equally fruitless, as the striker struggled to settle anywhere for too long.

A 29-year-old Bogle would finally find a place where he was able to reach something resembling his best, spending two seasons with Newport County in League Two between 2022 and 2024. The striker scored 27 goals in 86 appearances for the Exiles, though was, perhaps, somewhat surprisingly released at the end of his contract.

Fellow fourth-tier side Crewe signed the forward over the summer, but it remains Grimsby's 2015 considered gamble on the non-league hotshot that really paid off big time.