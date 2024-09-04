Grimsby Town's attacking bluntness was one of their major flaws during a difficult 2023/24 campaign that saw them struggle at the wrong end of the League Two table. However, the start of this season has seen the Mariners carry far more of a threat, and some of manager David Artell's summer acquisitions are to thank for helping this to happen.

Big changes over the close season saw 16 players depart Blundell Park, while eleven have arrived in North East Lincolnshire, either permanently or on loan, before last week's closure of the transfer window.

Grimsby Town's 2024/25 summer additions Player Position(s) Previous Club/Fee Jordan Wright Goalkeeper Lincoln City (undisclosed fee) Tyrell Warren Right-back/Centre-back Barrow (free) Lewis Cass Right-back/Centre-back Port Vale (free) Matthew Carson Left-back/Wing-back Reading (free) Cameron McJannet Centre-back/Left-back Derry City (undisclosed fee) George McEachran Central midfielder Swindon Town (free) Jordan Davies Central midfielder Wrexham (loan) Jayden Luker Central/Wide midfielder Luton Town (loan) Jason Dadi Svanthórsson Winger/Forward Breidablik (undisclosed fee) Luca Barrington Winger/Forward Brighton & Hove Albion (loan) Justin Obikwu Striker Coventry City (loan)

While Luker and Obikwu, back for his second spell with the Mariners, only joined late last week and are both yet to feature, other new arrivals have already made their mark for a Grimsby side that will be a work in progress for some time yet as they search for consistency, both at home and on the road.

Wrexham loanee Jordan Davies scored twice on his full league debut for the club in the 3-2 victory over Cheltenham Town last month, including a dramatic injury-time winner from distance, but picked up a long-term injury in the following game at Notts County, much to the disappointment of the player himself and the Blundell Park faithful, for whom the 26-year-old's quality was evident.

Brighton youngster Luca Barrington has looked good in patches, and shown signs that, once fully settled, he too will be a useful option out wide for Artell when the Mariners are on the front foot.

Central defender Cameron McJannet has slotted in well as the left-sided centre-back, and given his comfort in possession and generally outstanding decision-making, has played a vital role in instigating attacking movements from the back in a way that was missing throughout the last campaign.

Two further new signings playing slightly further up the park have also made a growing contribution to a Grimsby side looking to play a possession-based style, and, in differing ways, added that much-needed creative flair. Here, we look at how George McEachran and Jason Dadi Svanthórsson have made a positive early impact at Blundell Park.

McEachran's composure and vision are a real asset to Grimsby

24-year-old former Chelsea midfielder George McEachan joined on a two-year-deal in July following his release from fellow fourth-tier side Swindon Town.

The diminutive midfielder is a classy, deep-lying playmaker with a left-foot capable of weighing a pass to perfection.

Often picking the ball up deep in his own half, the former England youth international's calmness under pressure and ability to beat the opponents' press and open up attacking phases of play for his teammates has been a notable factor in the Mariners' more structured, but consistent offensive threat.

McEachran's technique, combined with vision that acknowledges the more intricate, has seen Artell's side cut through their competitors more often in the opening few games than was apparent throughout most of last season as a whole.

While not the most physical of players, the midfielder isn't afraid of the other side of the game either, working hard and winning tackles, and the former Robins man has certainly improved an evolving Grimsby side.

Svanthorsson and Vernam offer a varied threat from wide areas

Icelandic international winger Jason Dadi Svanthórsson joined the Mariners for an undisclosed fee from top-flight side Breidablik in his home nation over the summer.

Continuing to adjust to a new country and culture, and the English game in general, the 24-year-old suffered an early injury in the season opener at Fleetwood Town, and after recovering, has been making his way back to fitness of late.

An appearance off the substitutes bench in the defeat against Notts County was followed up by a start against Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup last week, Svanthórsson playing nearly 70 minutes on the night.

That led to him playing almost the full game against Bradford City last weekend, and the wide player is beginning to show his ability, and given the necessary time and consideration, could become a key attacking outlet for Artell by causing havoc against League Two full-backs.

Playing on the right side, the Icelander has superb technique and spacial awareness. The quality of his first touch often allows him to get a run on his opponent, and, while still getting used to his teammates and tactical system, there are signs that his decision-making could be hugely beneficial for Grimsby as the season progresses.

Svanthórsson's addition on the right sees the Mariners offer genuine potency in the wide areas, with the new man's attributes complimenting the more direct running of left-sided winger Charles Vernam (pictured above), and if both wide men can stay fit and firing for a large portion of the campaign, it could be a profitable one for manager Artell and his Grimsby side.

Both McEachran and Svanthórsson have certainly provided their new club with a much-needed attacking boost through their respective, and differing, roles at Blundell Park. That should, hopefully, contribute to a much more positive 2024/25 campaign.