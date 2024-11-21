Striker Donovan Wilson has made some important contributions in a Grimsby Town shirt, but he's suffered persistent injuries over the last 16 months, and his latest spell on the sidelines could see manager David Artell look to replace the former Bristol Rovers youngster in the January transfer window.

Starting out in the youth set-up at the Memorial Stadium, Wilson moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers permanently in 2015 after an earlier spell on loan.

Donovan Wilson's senior career to date Season(s) Club 2013/14 Bristol Rovers 2014–2019 Wolves (permanent) 2017/18 Port Vale (loan) 2018/19 Jumilla (loan) 2018/19 Exeter City (loan) 2019/20 Burgos CF (permanent) 2019/20 Macclesfield Town (permanent) 2020/21 Bath City (permanent) 2020/21 Sutton United (loan) 2021–2023 Sutton United (permanent) 2023 - Grimsby Town (permanent)

While the Yate-born frontman failed to break into the first-team picture at Molineux, he did have loan spells with Port Vale, Exeter City, and Spanish side Fútbol Club Jumilla respectively.

At the age of 22, Wilson moved permanently to Spain, joining third-tier outfit Burgos for the 2019/20 campaign. However, his stay was a short one, and the forward returned to England after just seven months, signing for League Two club Macclesfield Town before the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Briefly playing for sixth-tier Bath City, the forward joined National League side Sutton United, initially on loan in 2021, ultimately making the move permanent and helping Matt Gray's side to promotion to the EFL in 2021.

A key part of the U's side that reached the EFL Trophy final the following season, Wilson scored in the dramatic final defeat to Rotherham United. However, the striker would move on to pastures new after the 2022/23 season at Gander Green Lane.

The 26-year-old signed a two-year deal with Grimsby 17 months ago, as then-manager Paul Hurst looked to improve his forward options.

The striker was quickly injured, however, and missed the start of last season as the Mariners struggled, and manager Hurst was replaced in the dugout by Artell.

The early fitness issue was a sign of things to come for Wilson during his time at Blundell Park, as the striker has suffered numerous knocks of varying degrees of seriousness that have prevented him from finding any consistent rhythm.

It's a frustration for everyone, as the attacker clearly has the talent to succeed at this level. Pacy, strong, and a good finisher, Wilson, who plays predominantly through the middle, but can operate in wide areas if required, has made 43 appearances in a black and white shirt, scoring nine goals.

The 27-year-old's ability isn't in question. However, the striker's inconsistency, both in performance levels and availability, mean he's never fully established himself as a key player at the club to this point.

Artell trying to get to the bottom of Wilson's injury issues

Wilson's latest injury occurred while on the substitutes' bench during the Mariners' disappointing FA Cup exit to National League side Wealdstone earlier this month, with his manager showing some frustrations in the post-match interview with BBC Radio Humberside Sport.

Artell commented at the time: "He pulled his hamstring. Well, he felt a tweak.

"That's the third time in 11 months since I've been here, so I'm not sure if it's a performance anxiety issue or a hamstring tweak issue, and preparedness. That's another issue I'll be getting to the bottom of."

Wilson hasn't featured since, and his latest injury appears to be a genuine muscle strain, with his boss recently telling BBC Humberside Sport that they expect the striker to "be out for a few weeks."

It's another blow in a long line of frustrations the 27-year-old has suffered in his time with the club, and though the forward is a talented player who has positively impacted some games for Grimsby, these constant absences may lead to the Mariners seeking to replace him with someone more reliable in January.

Striker needs to impress as he's in the final year of his Grimsby contract

Prior to his latest setback, Wilson had fallen down the pecking order, not only behind first-choice Danny Rose, but also Coventry City youngster Justin Obikwu, whose second temporary stay with the Mariners will see him spend the season at Blundell Park.

The hamstring strain and subsequent absence will do little to help the striker's cause, and with his contract running out next year, Wilson really needs to start impressing on a consistent basis if he is to force his way into Artell's longer-term thinking, or, more likely, catch the eye of visiting scouts.

Given the circumstances, however, a January exit seems more likely for a player that has produced in flashes on the East Coast, though all too fleetingly to be considered a key figure.

Wilson, who almost joined Crawley Town last winter, will hope that any potential move is to another EFL club. He certainly has the ability to play at this level. However, it could be a National League club that comes calling, and if that were the case, the move wouldn't be restricted by a transfer window, allowing the striker to move on post-January.

Whatever happens from here, Wilson needs to get himself fit and firing on a consistent basis. Whether that's with the Mariners remains to be seen, but given his manager's latest frustrations with the situation, and with the winter window on the horizon, there's a reasonable possibility that it may come elsewhere.