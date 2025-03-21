Grimsby Town's recent back-to-back home defeats to Notts County and Salford City were a setback for Head Coach David Artell and his attempts to steer his side into the League Two play-off places.

One positive to come out of a difficult week, however, was the impressive debut of new recruit Géza Dávid Turi, who has already shown glimpses of what Mariners fans can expect from the talented midfielder over the coming years.

Having previously gone eight games unbeaten and finding themselves on the brink of the top seven in the fourth-tier promotion race, an injury-hit and tired Grimsby side ran out of steam, as goals in the second half of both matches saw Artell's men come unstuck on what has become a difficult playing surface at Blundell Park.

Turi, signed from Faroese top-flight side Víkingur in January for an undisclosed fee, made his Mariners bow against County, instantly adapting to his new surroundings, with his calmness in possession and his reading of the game marking him out as one of Grimsby's best performers on the night.

Still building his fitness following his arrival from part-time football, Turi played the opening hour of what turned out to be a 2-0 defeat against promotion-chasing Notts, but the Hungarian-born 23-year-old, who now has a Faroese passport and is set to make his international debut for the Nordic nation in the upcoming World Cup qualifier's against Czechia and Montenegro, excited the Mariners faithful and gave them reason to believe that they'd made another very shrewd long-term investment.

Artell's men will miss Turi this weekend as the midfielder heads off to join the Faroe Islands' national squad

Having recently acquired the necessary paperwork and clearances to formally be classed as a Faroe Islands citizen, Turi has subsequently been called up to their national team for the first time for the upcoming fixtures as the minnows look to punch above their weight against considerably stronger opponents.

The experience will surely be beneficial in the long-term for both the player himself and Artell in terms of development. League Two players being exposed to that calibre and quality of football is quite a rare occurrence, and will stand the midfielder in good stead as he continues to adapt to life outside his adopted homeland.

Turi has already shown he can handle the physical side of the English game, while his technical qualities look a class apart on first viewing. However, the former Víkingur man's absence for this weekend's clash with an unpredictable Newport County side at Blundell Park will be felt as Grimsby look to get back on track with their play-off push.

The current spate of injuries means the Mariners are short of options, and Turi's composure in the middle of the park would have helped Artell's side control possession more comfortably in what is a crucial game, where a win could see them leapfrog Crewe Alexandra and Colchester United into the top seven, depending on various results.

Grimsby Town's remaining League Two fixtures Date Opponent 22/03/25 Newport County (H) 28/03/25 Colchester United (A) 01/04/25 Crewe Alexandra (A) 05/04/25 Morecambe (H) 12/04/25 Harrogate Town (A) 18/04/25 Swindon Town (H) 21/04/25 Port Vale (A) 26/04/25 MK Dons (A) 03/05/25 AFC Wimbledon (H)

Grimsby's fate is still very much in their own hands, with four of their remaining nine League Two fixtures coming against sides above them. A victory this weekend would set them up nicely for back-to-back trips to the aforementioned Colchester and Crewe as we reach the business end of an entertaining campaign, and they'll hope Turi comes back fit and firing from international duty to help them in their quest.

Grimsby's midfield options are the strongest they've been in many a year

On initial viewing, Turi appeared to be another smart signing for the Mariners. Operating largely as a deep-lying playmaker, though also showing his ability to drive with the ball and make things happen in attacking quarters, too, he is able to manipulate the ball comfortably on tricky playing surfaces. Rarely looking flustered by the quick pace of the fourth-tier, the 23-year-old's skill-set appears perfectly aligned to what Artell looks for in his engine room.

The Faroese joins the likes of George McEachran, Evan Khouri, and Kieran Green in a talented array of midfielders at Blundell Park, the likes of whom haven't been seen on the east coast in many years.

Artell has improved the attributes of Green and Khouri immeasurably, while the addition of classy former Chelsea youngster McEachran has been a masterstroke in allowing his side to instigate attacks more easily from deep.

All three of the above, along with Turi, are already under contract for next season and beyond, giving the Mariners an embarrassment of riches to build on in the summer, whether that be in League One or League Two.

While Wrexham loanee Jordan Davies has struggled with injuries, and Curtis Thompson and Callum Ainley have lacked a little consistency at times, they too have played their part in allowing Grimsby to dominate central areas far more often than in previous seasons; a key reason for their improved form and higher aspirations.

Those hopes have taken a hit of late, but Grimsby still have more than enough games to turn the tide back in their favour again. Artell will hope they can manage without Turi this weekend, and that his absence doesn't benefit rivals Colchester and Crewe, among others, in any way.

Everyone associated with the club will be delighted to see their new man make his international debut, however, and will be watching on with interest to see how he fares against some top-quality players at the highest level.