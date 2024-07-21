Highlights Grimsby Town's preparations for 2024/25 include new signings and pre-season friendlies to boost team performance.

Grimsby Town's preparations for the 2024/25 League Two season are well underway.

Having been back in training for a couple of weeks and bringing in seven new faces thus far, the Mariners played the first of their pre-season friendlies against local non-league sides in recent days. The work behind the scenes will continue, but alongside that, head coach David Artell will be pondering how to get the best out of some of his players in the hope of tangible progress.

In recent articles, we've looked at some of Artell's summer signings and what they can bring to the side, as well as areas within the squad that still need strengthening during the summer transfer window. But what about how some of the squad already assembled can be best utilised to achieve maximum efficiency while fitting into the former Gibraltar international defender's preferred formation and possession-based approach?

Having brought in defenders Tyrell Warren, Lewis Cass, Cameron McJannet, and Matty Carson, Grimsby are well set defensively, and while one more addition may be required to add strength in depth, the Mariners have plentiful options covering all positions along the backline, while also offering system versatility.

That balance is still to be completely rectified in forward areas, however, and certainly in centre of the park, where games are so often won and lost. Here we take a look at the potential thinking of Artell with regard to the role of two midfielders, one new to the club and one who's already been here two years, within his new-look vision.

Kieran Green

Hardworking midfield man Kieran Green had the one-year option in his Mariners contract triggered recently, ensuring the 2024/25 campaign will be his third with the club since joining from Halifax Town in the summer of 2022.

The 27-year-old is best known for his competitive battling and ground-covering qualities, but perhaps not his technique; and with Artell favouring a passing style of play, the former Crewe Alexandra head coach must consider how to best utilise Green's attributes within this system.

The Stockton-on-Tees native doesn't fall into the role of defensive midfielder, and while he is very mobile in getting round the pitch, he lacks the goalscoring threat of a genuine box-to-box player. Certainly not a playmaker, Green is best described as a chaos causer; a tireless pinball whose energy and drive to put in the hard yards, the often unnoticed work, allows his more gifted teammates to flourish.

With Artell bringing in the technical skills of former Swindon Town man George McEachran to partner the experienced Curtis Thompson in the Mariners' engine room, the third and final part of the trio in the middle of the park will, more often than not, have to be the one to get in, around and beyond the forwards while being physically competent and willing in his defensive duties.

While Green provides some of those attributes, Grimsby probably need a bigger goal threat to occupy that central midfield role regularly. The former Hartlepool United, Gateshead and York City man is a popular part of the group, however, and while he may find many of his appearances next season come from the substitutes bench, be that adding that tempo to get his side on the front foot or using his physicality to help see games out, Green can still play an important, if somewhat understated role for his side over the coming campaign.

Allow McEachran the freedom to create

McEachran is a very different type of midfielder to Green. Having come through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, the talented Oxford-born player was part of the English national team set-up at various age groups ranging between Under-16's and Under-19's.

Indeed, the Former Chelsea youngster earned a place in the Team of the Tournament at 2017's UEFA Under-17's European Championship - where England finished runners-up - before being a squad member later in the year as he and his England teammates went one step further, becoming FIFA Under-17 World champions.

The 23-year-old likes to pull the strings, getting on the ball with regularity as he looks to link the play. Spending the past 18 months at fellow League Two side Swindon Town, where he's made plentiful appearances, the diminutive play-maker is well versed in the requirements of today's fourth tier, and his skill set should suit Artell's passing game.

George McEachran's Swindon Town statistics for 2023/24 (league only), as per Fotmob Statistic Type Total Matches played 39 Matches started 31 Total minutes played 2,612' Goals 1 Assists 5 Overall performance rating 6.97

Perhaps, however, to get the best out of McEachran, the Mariners head coach could consider giving him a free-role when his side is in possession. Allow him to drop deep and pick the ball up off his goalkeeper and defenders or stay higher and look to probe openings for the forwards, making hm a difficult man for opponents to deal with.

When out of possession, he would need to slot into the left-sided central midfield position, but getting his better technicians on the ball as often as possible is surely something the Grimsby coaching staff will be looking to make possible as they look to cause opponents more problems moving forward.

Of course, the balance and structure need to be right. A holding midfielder, usually in the shape of Curtis Thompson, can provide stability, whereas the aforementioned box-to-box player providing a goal threat is paramount to the shape as a whole. Attacking midfielder Callum Ainley could offer that, but at least one more midfielder that looks to get into opposition territory is needed to allow the better attributes of others to provide a consistent, multitasking engine room.

Evan Khouri is, perhaps, capable of sharing the floating midfield duties with McEachran, while, as we've mentioned, Green brings his own unique qualities to the table. While further engine room additions are required, Artell will be pondering just how to get that balance right in making his side more creative while maintaining solidity. Allowing his new man the freedom to dictate may just see that achieved.