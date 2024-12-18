Midfielder George McEachran has been in sparkling form for Grimsby Town since his summer arrival. Released by League Two rivals Swindon Town earlier this year, the cultured deep-lying playmaker has the chance to show the Robins that was a mistake as he visits the County Ground for the first time since his departure.

The 24-year-old former England youth international spent just short of 18 months with the Wiltshire club between February 2023 and summer 2024, playing 58 games overall for a mid-table outfit that often flattered to deceive in that time.

However, Mariners' boss David Artell didn't hesitate to snap up the talented former Chelsea youngster in July, and that decision has proved a wise one, with McEachran's ever-growing impact playing a key role in his side's solid start to the 2024/25 campaign.

The Oxford-born man, who followed his older brother Josh through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, was part of the England squad that won the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017, before the youngster came close to a first-team breakthrough with the Blues a couple of years later.

While that wasn't to be, loan spells with Dutch clubs Cambuur and MVV Maastricht added to his experience prior to his Swindon move, with Mariners' fans now delighted with what they've acquired from their fourth-tier rivals.

McEachran's technical skill-set vital to Artell's approach at Grimsby

McEachran has been a breath of fresh air in a Grimsby shirt thus far, displaying attributes that are pivotal to his side's preferred tactical approach.

Competition for places in the Mariners' midfield is as fierce as it has been in quite some time, with the likes of Curtis Thompson, Jordan Davies, Evan Khouri, Kieran Green, and McEacharan all vying for the three starting spots in Artell's engine room.

While they all offer different qualities, and getting the blend right is paramount for balance, and ultimately, success, the latter's calmness and composure when taking the ball from his defenders and beating the press is unique, and it's noticeable how much slicker Grimsby look with McEachran pulling the strings from deep.

The 24-year-old's vision and passing ability allow him to break the lines with regularity, often linking up with left-back Denver Hume to provide the Mariners with a regular attacking threat on the flank.

Having played a lot of games so far this season, McEachran was left on the bench for last weekend's visit of Crewe Alexandra, and he was sorely missed as Grimsby struggled to work the ball beyond the energetic pressing of their opponents, with passes going astray, either misplaced or mistimed.

These are the abilities that McEachran brings to the table. While the midfielder rarely gets forward himself, his work in his own half is integral to Grimsby's attacking threat, and it's likely he'll return to the starting line-up at Swindon on Saturday to provide this.

While the former Robin is a calm presence who keeps his emotions in check, he'll be desperate to put on a strong display on his return south, and show his old employers just what an error they made in allowing him to leave earlier in the year.

Swindon manager Ian Holloway to face Grimsby for the first time since leaving Blundell Park in 2020

Swindon boss Ian Holloway is facing the Mariners for the first time since his acrimonious Blundell Park exit four years ago.

The difference since those dark days of mismanagement and misinformation is seismic, with Grimsby now in a far better place on and off the pitch.

A far cry from the mess the Bristolian and the former club custodians left them in during a disastrous 2020/21 campaign that saw an under-prepared squad look way out of their depth and ultimately tumble out of the EFL.

Holloway had already deserted the sinking ship that he'd recklessly helped put together by that point, and many Grimsby supporters continue to feel aggrieved by the way things were allowed to unfold by those in senior positions at the time.

However, Mariners' fans would be better served using their energy to support their own players, rather than concern themselves too much with yesterday's man in this weekend's clash.

Bottom of League Two, as it stands (18/12/24) Position/Club P GF GA Pts 20. Harrogate Town 20 17 30 21 21. Accrington Stanley 19 26 34 19 22. Swindon Town 20 23 34 16 23. Morecambe 20 19 36 14 24. Carlisle United 19 15 32 14

Holloway took over the reins at the struggling Robins after they parted ways with previous boss Mark Kennedy in October. It's fair to say it's already been a rocky ride, with the former QPR, Blackpool, and Crystal Palace manager clashing with supporters after defeat at Bradford City last week.

Swindon appear to be in a similar position to what Grimsby were in 2020, with owners that have lost the faith of supporters, and an aging boss who looks like a fish out of water in the fourth-tier.

The County Ground is usually a tough place for the Mariners to go, however, and despite their struggles, the Robins do have some talented players who are more than capable of making it an uncomfortable afternoon for Artell and co.

For their part, Grimsby will be looking to continue their fine away form that has pushed them up into the play-off chase at present, with midfielder McEachran playing a huge part in that.

The former Chelsea man will be hoping to show Swindon just what they're now missing with another commanding display in the Mariners' engine room.