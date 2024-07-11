Highlights Grimsby Town has made strategic signings, addressing key areas like midfield and forward positions this summer.

Recent addition Jason Dadi Svanthorsson brings much-needed creativity and goalscoring ability to the team.

Fans are excited for Svanthorsson's potential impact, but patience is needed as he adjusts to a new league and country.

Grimsby Town's work in the transfer market has appeared diligent and well-planned so far this summer, with many areas that required notable improvement being strengthened by seven new arrivals.

There's still work to do, particularly in midfield and forward areas, but the club's capture of Icelandic international winger Jason Dadi Svanthórsson from Besta deild karla (Iceland's top-flight) club Breidablik this week has excited the supporters and will hopefully go some way to alleviating the creative issues that blighted the side last season.

A busy day on the East Coast saw the departure of Toby Mullarkey to League One side Crawley Town and the arrival of like-for-like replacement Lewis Cass, following his release from Port Vale. That was quickly followed by news that the 24-year-old Icelander had joined the Mariners on a two-year deal (subject to FA, EFL, and international clearances) for an undisclosed fee, and he offers attributes that were sorely missing from the Grimsby squad last season.

A pacy, direct right-sided winger, Svanthórsson has made a name for himself in his homeland as one of the league's outstanding talents, one who looks to make a consistent impact in attacking areas, be that through providing for his teammates or getting on the scoresheet himself.

Having come through the ranks at lower league side Afturelding in 2017, the wide player joined one of Iceland's biggest clubs, Breidablik in 2021, where he went on to make 127 appearances over the last three years, scoring 38 times while assisting on 26 occasions, giving him a very impressive goal involvement ratio of one every two matches.

Grimsby Town's summer recruitment thus far, as per 10/07/24 Player Position(s) Previous club Fee paid Jordan Wright Goalkeeper Lincoln City Undisclosed Tyrell Warren Right-back/Centre-back Barrow Free Lewis Cass Right-back/Centre-back Port Vale Free Cameron McJannet Centre-back/Left-back Derry City Undisclosed Matthew Carson Left-back/Wing-back Reading Free George McEachran Centrral midfielder Swindon Town Free Jason Dadi Svanthórsson Winger/Wide attacker Breidablik Undisclosed

Some of his aforementioned appearances for Breidablik came in European competition, where Svanthórsson made 26 appearances (scoring six goals) in UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League qualifying respectively. The winger has also made five appearances for the Iceland national team, his debut coming against San Marino in the summer of 2022.

Winger could provide Mariners with much-needed cutting edge

Under both previous manager Paul Hurst and his replacement David Artell, creating chances consistently was a struggle for the Blundell Park side during the 2023/24 campaign.

While departed wide attackers Abo Eisa and Arthur Gnahoua flattered to deceive, Charles Vernam (pictured above) missed much of the campaign with injury, and with no real recognised playmaker to call upon in central areas, the Mariners lacked flair and guile when looking to get on the front foot.

The addition of Svanthórsson, along with deep-lying midfielder George McEachran and the return to health and fitness of Callum Ainley and Vernam respectively should go some way to solving that problem for Artell, though further incomings are required in these areas to add options and depth ahead of a long, demanding fourth-tier campaign.

Information gathered by data specialist @eytexi shows Svanthórsson to be one of the standout goal threats and creators in Icelandic football in recent times. Scoring high on all metrics, Artell and Grimsby fans will be hoping he can transfer his form seamlessly to the English game and get them off their seats, scoring, creating and entertaining with regularity and offering that speed, dynamism and ability to go past opponents so often missing throughout last year.

Forwards Danny Rose, Donovan Wilson and Rekeil Pyke will look forward to getting on the end of a potential supply line from the new man on the right and Vernam on the left, and if both can stay fit and healthy, and further reinforcements brought in, the Mariners should pose a far more significant threat this time around.

Svanthórsson needs time to settle

While supporters' excitement at the arrival of a talented young international with, hopefully, his best years ahead of him is understandable, it's important that Svanthórsson is afforded time to settle and adjust to a new league, country, and culture.

It's the winger's first move abroad, and everything that goes with that can take some adapting to. However, if given the right support and patience, there's every reason for all associated with Grimsby to hope they've found themselves a gem.

The willingness to think outside the box and look to foreign markets to get the best value for money is refreshing to see from the Mariners' recruitment team, and while there are no guarantees in football, going the extra mile to give themselves the best chance of success has been appreciated by the Blundell Park faithful.

It's also further proof of the model Grimsby are looking to embrace moving forward. Identifying talented young footballers and giving them a platform to showcase their skills. Acting as a profitable stepping stone, so to speak, will hopefully work out well for all collectively, and see the club progress to higher levels along with those they give that opportunity to in the process.