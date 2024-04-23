Highlights Ainley faced health challenges but returned to Grimsby's squad.

Grimsby missed Ainley's creativity in midfield this season.

Likelihood of Ainley renewing contract under Artell's guidance.

Grimsby Town's Callum Ainley has had more than his fair share of difficulties and setbacks over the season. Niggling injuries throughout the first half of the campaign were followed up by a deeply concerning thyroid cancer diagnosis made public by the club in mid-January. The midfielder had successful surgery to deal with the problem, and, following a recovery period and a build up of his fitness, recently returned to the first-team squad for a Mariners side managed by a familiar face, David Artell.

Having come through the ranks at the Cheshire club, Ainley made his debut for the Railwaymen at the age of 17 in 2015. He'd go on to make 278 appearances (scoring 21 goals) in total for the Alex over the next eight years, many of which came under the stewardship of now Grimsby boss Artell during the former Gibraltar defenders' five years in the Crewe dugout between 2017 and 2022.

Ainley was a key part of Artell's Crewe side that gained promotion from League Two following the early culmination of the 2019/20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and played his part in the following campaign's midtable consolidation in the third-tier. However, as their form took a downturn, Artell moved on, and Ainley followed suit, being released by the club in the summer of 2023.

Related The incident that was a Grimsby Town loss and Cheltenham Town gain in 2006 play-off final: View Yet the events at the end of the 2005/06 League Two season still stand out to the Blundell Park faithful as a 'sliding doors' moment

Previous Grimsby boss Paul Hurst brought Ainley to the Mariners on a one-year deal last September, adding depth and variety to his midfield options ahead of the closure of the transfer window. Things haven't gone smoothly for the technically-gifted man since his arrival, however, as the aforementioned injury and illness concerns have seen his appearances in a black and white shirt become understandably sporadic.

Things appear to be on the up for Ainley, Artell and Grimsby, however, with the Swindon-born player returning to health, and the Mariners securing their Football League status, allowing their head coach a full pre-season to recruit his own personnel and plenty of pressure-free time on the training ground to implement his ideas as he looks to guide and improve his side.

Mariners have missed Ainley's creativity

One of the clear absences in this season's Grimsby squad is its lack of creativity, particularly in the centre of the park. There's no shortage of graft, but limited craft in the Mariners' engine room; and Ainley's skill-set has certainly been missed in terms of adding that quality when required.

Ainley is very comfortable in possession, good with both feet and working in tight spaces. His vision on the pitch is superior to many of his colleagues, able to see possibilities others can't, with the capability to pick short and long range passes weighted to perfection. An example of this was his cross-field assist for Liam Smith's opener against Swindon Town in the Mariners' 2-0 weekend victory.

There has been many an occasion this season where Grimsby have lacked the quality to open sides up or the ability to get the final ball right. It's been a recurring theme that has undoubtedly cost them many points this season, and a crucial area for boss Artell and his staff to address across the summer if his side is to progress.

Artell will be a factor in Ainley signing new Grimsby deal

Callum Ainley's contract with the Mariners expires this summer. However, while there are plenty of variables to weigh up for both club(s) and player(s) when it comes to contract agreements, there are certain factors that point to a strong possibility of the midfielder renewing his Grimsby deal and continuing his stay at Blundell Park into the next campaign.

Statistics of current contracted Grimsby Town central midfielders, as per Fotmob, Cod Almighty, and Grimsby Town FC Player Total appearances for Grimsby Goals Contract expiry Harry Clifton 271 25 June 2024 Gavan Holohan 107 15 June 2024 Kieran Green 73 3 June 2024 (with one-year option) Curtis Thompson 15 2 June 2025 Alex Hunt 62 3 June 2025 Callum Ainley 9 0 June 2024 Evan Khouri 40 0 June 2026 Aaron Braithwaite 4 0 June 2024

The most obvious of these is the chance to work towards success again under a manager with whom there is mutual respect, trust and understanding. Artell clearly likes Ainley as a player, he was a big part of everything that was achieved at the Railwaymen during his tenure at the Mornflake Stadium and has a thorough knowledge of the managers' preferred style of play and principles.

Ainley certainly has the ability to carry out those instructions, possessing a level of technique beyond many of his current teammates, perhaps aside from Alex Hunt, who spent the latter part of the campaign on loan at National League side York City. Artell will likely want to make considerable changes to his squad ahead of next season, but he'll also want a semblance of continuity. A core group who are already settled at the club and able to adequately welcome new recruits.

No doubt, given Ainley's health problems this season, the club's hierarchy will also feel a duty of care towards the midfielder, something they have shown previously with players having a difficult time with things. Ultimately, however, there's little doubt a fully-fit Callum Ainley, with a strong pre-season behind him, will be a huge asset for a Mariners side looking to push on to better things.