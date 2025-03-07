Grimsby Town's midweek draw against a spirited Tranmere Rovers outfit left some initial frustration among the Mariners fanbase, but on reflection, the manner of how events unfolded on the night shows further positive developments for boss David Artell.

The stalemate at Blundell Park took Grimsby's unbeaten run to seven games as they push for a play-off position heading into the latter stages of the 2024/25 campaign.

Having recently won four successive games against Bromley, Carlisle United, Doncaster Rovers, and Fleetwood Town respectively, Artell, who has been nominated for February's League Two Manager of the Month award, and his men were looking to return to winning ways and keep the pressure on after being held to a 1-1 draw at Cheltenham Town last weekend.

Grimsby Town's recent unbeaten run Date Opponent Result (Grimsby first) 28/01/25 Gillingham (H) 1-1 01/02/25 Bromley (A) 2-0 08/02/25 Carlisle United (H) 2-1 15/02/25 Doncaster Rovers (A) 2-1 22/02/25 Fleetwood Town (H) 2-1 01/03/25 Cheltenham Town (A) 1-1 04/03/25 Tranmere Rovers (H) 1-1

However, Rovers, fighting for points in their quest for EFL survival, went ahead early and proved a tough nut to crack as the side from North East Lincolnshire struggled to reach the levels they have displayed in recent games. Having sacked Nigel Adkins last week, caretaker boss Andy Crosby got a reaction out of his Tranmere side in the clash with promotion hopefuls Port Vale at the weekend, and the Wirrall outfit certainly looked more galvanised and up for the fight than they had previously.

The Mariners ultimately rescued a point as Danny Rose's second-half penalty cancelled out Sam Finley's 10th-minute strike, and while Grimsby had the better chances throughout the game, they were unable to find a winner in a game they'd have hoped to collect three points from.

Their fightback from a goal down for the second time in a matter of days, however, signifies the evolution of Artell's side over the past 12 months, showing a strength of character that was, perhaps, missing this time last year.

Artell sees positives as the Mariners' unbeaten run continues

Grimsby's ability to respond to setbacks has improved considerably of late, having picked up points from losing positions, and regaining control of games when opponents have rallied.

This is a welcome development for Mariners supporters, as it was an area of concern in the past. It's fair to say Artell's men would have struggled to get back into the games against Cheltenham and Tranmere at the start of the season, but they are a different animal now, and credit must go to the coaching staff and players for instilling that resolve and togetherness to respond to tough situations.

It's further evidence of the continued improvement Grimsby are making under the former Crewe Alexandra boss, with his side showing their ability to control matches and battle for a foothold in equal measure.

Speaking to Grimsby Live, Artell was quick to note the positives following Tuesday's clash, while acknowledging his side were far from at their best: "We were second best in the duels for the first half an hour, and the quality on the ball was not quite there.

"We got one goal back but didn’t do enough for two, and as an attack-minded team, we’re disappointed with that. On the flip side, it’s a point gained on a few teams above us (who lost), and we’re seven games unbeaten, so there’s lots of positives in that sense."

All involved will be pleased that Grimsby are now getting results in different ways, and despite some disappointment at failing to collect maximum points on Tuesday night, the comeback indicates a more well-rounded Mariners unit is coming to the fore at the business end of the season.

Tranmere tie saw Grimsby close the gap on some teams above them in the play-off race

While the Mariners were looking for maximum points under the Blundell Park lights on Tuesday evening, the point they picked up saw them close the gap on some teams above them on a night of surprising results in the fourth-tier.

Artell's men sit in eighth, just outside the play-off spots, but moved within two points of his former side Crewe, as Lee Bell's men were humbled 4-1 by Fleetwood Town at the Mornflake Stadium.

With AFC Wimbledon, Notts County, and Doncaster Rovers losing out to Morecambe, Barrow, and Bromley respectively, and Port Vale being held by Harrogate, it turned out to be a decent night for Grimsby, and while it could be viewed as an opportunity missed, it may end up being a vital point in the final reckoning.

As Bromley, Colchester United, Salford City, and even Fleetwood are also still in the race for a top seven spot and a chance at those play-offs, every point is crucial for Grimsby in what is shaping up to be an exciting end to the season. Tuesday night's draw with Tranmere brought about more positives than negatives.